YAKIMA – A 34-year-old Toppenish woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three drug charges, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said Thursday. Susen Ann Gorst has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, said a news release from the office.

TOPPENISH, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO