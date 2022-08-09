Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish woman indicted on federal drug charges
YAKIMA – A 34-year-old Toppenish woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three drug charges, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said Thursday. Susen Ann Gorst has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, said a news release from the office.
Yakima Herald Republic
Friday fire update: Evacuation notices lifted near Grandview; Wenas Wildlife Area reopens
Wildfires burning north of Naches and south of Grandview were in mop-up status on Friday morning, with the Forest Service tackling several small lightning-caused fires on the Cle Elum Ranger District. Evacuation notices were lifted near Grandview, and the Wenas Wildlife Area has reopened. Here’s a roundup:. Canyon Road...
Yakima Herald Republic
State help activated for Canyon Road fire threatening Grandview homes, sewer plant
A fire threatening homes, infrastructure and the Grandview sewer plant has triggered a state response, including aircraft. The Canyon Road Fire, which is burning in grass, brush and small trees, has consumed 1,500 acres and is growing, according to a Washington Fire Marshal news release. The fire started near the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire crews respond to fire threatening homes near Grandview
Firefighters responded to a brush fire threatening homes south of Grandview Wednesday evening. The fire near the 1800 block of Canyon Road jumped the Yakima River and was burning on both sides of the river at about 5:25 p.m., according to a Facebook update from Yakima County Fire District 5.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Yakima Valley Fair Livestock Sale in Grandview
Scenes from the livestock sale at the Yakima Valley Fair Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Grandview, Wahs. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Mabton School Board chooses future over past
Mabton School District officials have been wrestling with a heart-wrenching decision for the past few months, but they’ve reached a sound conclusion. By opting to build a two-story addition onto Mabton Junior/Senior High School rather than buying back the century-old high school building and restoring it, they’re putting the needs of students ahead of nostalgic longings. The school board approved the decision July 25.
