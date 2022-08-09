ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish woman indicted on federal drug charges

YAKIMA – A 34-year-old Toppenish woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on three drug charges, the U.S. District Attorney’s office said Thursday. Susen Ann Gorst has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, said a news release from the office.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire crews respond to fire threatening homes near Grandview

Firefighters responded to a brush fire threatening homes south of Grandview Wednesday evening. The fire near the 1800 block of Canyon Road jumped the Yakima River and was burning on both sides of the river at about 5:25 p.m., according to a Facebook update from Yakima County Fire District 5.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Crime & Safety
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Yakima Valley Fair Livestock Sale in Grandview

Scenes from the livestock sale at the Yakima Valley Fair Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Grandview, Wahs.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: Mabton School Board chooses future over past

Mabton School District officials have been wrestling with a heart-wrenching decision for the past few months, but they’ve reached a sound conclusion. By opting to build a two-story addition onto Mabton Junior/Senior High School rather than buying back the century-old high school building and restoring it, they’re putting the needs of students ahead of nostalgic longings. The school board approved the decision July 25.
MABTON, WA

