wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
Popculture
Two Popular AEW Stars Are Officially Married
Two stars from All Elite Wrestling are now a married couple. On Sunday, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti tied the knot in front of their family, friends and loved ones. Several notable names in professional wrestling were in attendance, including Amanda Huber, Capt. Shawn Dean and WWE's Nikki A.S.H. who was one of Conti's bridesmaids.
PWMania
Recent Social Media Post Leads to Rumors About MJF and AEW
Since the June 1, 2022 episode of Dynamite, when he brought up his contractual situation with the company, MJF has not made an appearance on AEW television. Since the promo, MJF has not been active on social media, and Fightful Select made the following comments on MJF’s situation, “We’ve not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he’s not communicated with them whatsoever.”
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk’s AEW Return
On this week’s Quake By The Lake episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return from injury after a two-month absence. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager entered the ring to triple team Jon Moxley after he defeated Chris Jericho to retain his title as the interim AEW World Champion. Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli all headed to the ring to assist, but The Jericho Appreciation Society maintained control until Punk returned and cleaned the ring of the heels, including Jericho. Following their confrontation, Moxley gave Punk the middle finger and shrugged his shoulders to put an end to the show. This was done to prepare for next month’s Moxley vs. Punk title unification battle. Click here for updates on Chris Jericho following the bloody AEW Dynamite main event.
ComicBook
Photo: Chris Jericho Reveals Brutal Cut Suffered on AEW Dynamite
One of the many faces of Chris Jericho emerged last night on AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake. For the first time in decades, the multi-time world champion brought back "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, a monicker he used during his time in ECW and WCW. Jericho has never been shy to dig into his closet since joining AEW, as he has previously made one-off appearances as his New Japan Pro Wrestling gimmick, the Painmaker, and evolved the fan-favorite List of Jericho into the Lexicon of Le Champion in the early days of AEW. As is the case with his various gimmicks, Jericho undergoes a complete makeover. Not only does his entrance music and gear change, but his moveset does as well.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time
Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn't attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at the...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Names Two AEW Stars He Would Love To See In WWE
Booker T sees a good amount of WWE shining in two AEW stars, and one of them had a previous run with the company. Booker was joined by his "Hall of Fame" co-host Brad Gilmore when a fan pitched the idea of Wardlow and Andrade El Idolo moving on to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
wrestlinginc.com
Will John Cena Be At WWE Clash At The Castle?
Since COVID-19 and even a little before the pandemic hit, John Cena has been transitioning away from professional wrestling and more into the Hollywood side of life as others such as The Rock and Batista have. WWE is heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for their first PLE inside a stadium...
Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir Now Known As 'Beast Of Burdens'
AEW's women's division is now excused. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero have been paired for well over a year on AEW programming. In recent months, Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir have also formed a bond. Now, Vickie Guerrero has officially named their trio following a victory for Nyla and Marina on the August 9 AEW Dark.
ComicBook
Current WWE Champion Approached to Fight Mike Tyson
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley was recently approached about competing against Mike Tyson in a bare-knuckle fight, as "The All Mighty" confirmed in a recent interview with Fightful. Lashley's fighting background is primarily in wrestling, as he won the NAIA National Wrestling Championship in the 177 lb class three times from 1996-98. His eventual transition to MMA saw him build up a 15-2 record, including a perfect 5-0 record in Bellator. And while Tyson's boxing career initially ended in 2005, he stepped back in the ring for an exhibition fight in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr.
wrestlinginc.com
John Cena Addresses Whether He Is Retired From WWE Action
John Cena is not looking in the rearview mirror quite yet. Cena attended Comic-Con Wales on Saturday and was asked about his favorite WWE match. "I get that question a lot," Cena began. "My answer is always the same: my next one." Cena says he hasn't "yet hit the point...
wrestlinginc.com
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
WWE changes in a post-Vince McMahon era will benefit AEW: promotional rival Tony Khan
Triple H-instigated changes at WWE in the post-Vince McMahon era may benefit both WWE and its arch-rival AEW, according to AEW boss Tony Khan.
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
ComicBook
CM Punk Returns on AEW Dynamite, Confronts Jon Moxley
All Elite Wrestling has been without its lineal champion for over two months. Just days after his AEW World Title victory at AEW Double or Nothing, CM Punk suffered a foot injury on the June 1st edition of AEW Dynamite. Shortly after, Punk announced that the unexpected injury would require surgery, and he would consequently be out of action in the meantime. Rather than have him vacate the championship, AEW President Tony Khan elected to crown an AEW Interim World Champion, which culminated at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. At that event, Jon Moxley defeated New Japan's Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the temporary titleholder.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Pushes Back On The Idea Vince McMahon Is Actually Retired
You can add Kurt Angle to the list of former WWE Champions who remain skeptical that Vince McMahon has truly ceded control over WWE. The narrative that McMahon is still overseeing WWE has been perpetuated by recent comments from the likes of CM Punk, Bobby Lashley, and a host of former wrestlers and conspiracy theorists. Punk outright suggested that McMahon continues to pull the strings from the shadows. Angle echoed a lot of those sentiments on the Cafe de Rene podcast, saying McMahon wouldn't surrender control of WWE until he takes his final breath.
Yardbarker
John Cena fuels speculation about Bray Wyatt and WWE
With Vince McMahon gone from WWE and Triple H taking over creative, many fans have wondered whether Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) will be the next star to make a return as “The Game” has already brought back several wrestlers. As previously reported, some WWE higher-ups believe that the...
A look back at top 10 moments in AEW Dynamite wrestling history
Looking back at countless feuds, alliances, lashings, and smackdowns, this video gives a glimpse of the top 10 “wildest and most jaw-dropping scenes” in the history of AEW Dynamite.The television show sees professional male and female wrestlers go head-to-head in a battle to emerge victorious.Some highlights include the moment Darby Allin leapt from the top of a ladder down onto his opponent, when fans burst into song in support of Chris Jericho, and when Kenny Omega won the AEW championship.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
