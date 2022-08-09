Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
U.S. House Gives Biden a Win With Massive Bill on Climate Change, Drug Prices
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved a $430 billion bill on Friday that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, delivering a major legislative victory for President Joe Biden ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The legislation to fight climate change and lower...
US News and World Report
House Democrats Pass Spending Bill in Latest Victory for Biden
House Democrats voted Friday to pass a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a major turnaround after the legislation seemed doomed just weeks ago. “Today is really a glorious day for us,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California...
US News and World Report
Wisconsin Assembly Leader Vos Beats Trump-Backed Challenger
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday's primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don't have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.”. Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state's history, overcame intense criticism...
US News and World Report
Biden Arrives in South Carolina for Beach Vacation
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (Reuters) - Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past. He was greeted by hundreds of people, mostly supporters, who lined...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
US News and World Report
China Withdraws Promise Not to Send Troops to Taiwan if It Takes Control of Island
BEIJING (Reuters) -China has withdrawn a promise not to send troops or administrators to Taiwan if it takes control of the island, an official document showed on Wednesday, signalling a decision by President Xi Jinping to grant less autonomy than previously offered. China's white paper on its position on self-ruled...
US News and World Report
Oil Leak Affecting U.S. Offshore Output Contained at Port Station, Shell Says
HOUSTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell said on Thursday it halted production at three U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut two pipelines connecting the platforms, adding it expected pipeline service to resume on Friday. A failure at an onshore pipeline junction...
US News and World Report
Estonia to Stop Russians From Entering With Estonian-Issued Visas
OSLO (Reuters) - Estonia said on Thursday it will from next week prevent most Russians from entering the country with visas issued by Estonian authorities, cutting off a popular route into Europe's passport-free Schengen zone. While exceptions apply, the Foreign Ministry for Estonia, a European Union member, said it will...
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
US News and World Report
Russia Says Swiss 'No Longer Neutral', Can't Act as Go-Between With Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Thursday it had turned down a Swiss offer to represent Ukrainian interests in Russia and Moscow's interests in Ukraine because it no longer considers Switzerland a neutral country. Switzerland has a long diplomatic tradition of acting as an intermediary between countries whose relations have broken...
US News and World Report
U.S. Opens Probe Into 1.7 Million Ford Vehicles Over Brake Hose Recall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion...
US News and World Report
In the Heart of Coal Country, U.S. Climate Bill Could Push up Green Shoots
(Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
US News and World Report
Costa Rica Prepares Plan to Regularize Status of 200,000 Mostly Nicaraguan Migrants
SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rica is readying a plan to regularize the status of some 200,000 migrants, largely from the Central American country's northern neighbor Nicaragua, authorities told Reuters on Wednesday. The plan aims to formally include the migrants in the jobs market and healthcare system, Costa Rica's migration...
US News and World Report
Fed to Raise Interest Rates to 4% Next Year, Evans Says
(Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer...
US News and World Report
FDA: People Exposed to COVID-19 Without Symptoms Should Take 3 Rapid, At-Home Tests
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed its recommendations for taking rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests in the hopes of decreasing false negatives. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus should take at least two tests 48 hours apart, the FDA said in its new recommendations. Those who have no symptoms but believe they were exposed to the virus should take a minimum of three tests with each spaced 48 hours apart.
US News and World Report
U.S. Says China Used Pelosi's Taiwan Visit as Pretext to Alter Status Quo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday that China "overreacted" to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and used it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The American response would be patient and effective, and...
Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie, the Indian-born novelist who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him because of his writing, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York state on Friday and airlifted to a hospital, police said.
US News and World Report
Author Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
US News and World Report
6 Challenges for International Students in College
Attending a U.S. university is an exciting prospect for new international students. But as you embark on a new chapter as an international student abroad, you'll need to make some adjustments. "You have jumped through a lot of hoops, as we say, to come to another country to study. It’s...
