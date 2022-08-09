New Heritage Garden at Billings Public Library

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Public Library has a new Heritage Garden that features plants and boulders native to Montana, as well as the Crow language and culture.

About 60 people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the garden. The new garden has 14 plants native to Montana with Crow names describing the plants. There are also four renditions of Crow petroglyphs. The four figures include a horse with a rider, buffalo tracks and two shield bearer illustrations.

Dr. Lanny Real Bird smudged and gave the blessing at the garden. His granddaughter Whitney Robinson helped with the ceremony, a first for her.

"I've never participated in a ceremony," Robinson said. "I've always watched my grandpa do it. So, I thought that was really cool participating and doing it."

"I think that's really cool because we don’t really see a lot of our culture being shown a lot," she added. "So, I think it's really interesting and great that we have our representation shown, especially since it's such a public space."

An informational pamphlet is available at Reference Desk with more information about the garden.