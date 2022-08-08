ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Rental assistance available to Vermonters

Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
WCAX

Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont hospitals are asking for regulators to approve their budgets in full, and they say their systems are still under stress. Most hospitals are asking for big budget increases next year, mostly because of paying traveling nurses, inflation and supply chain woes. Thursday morning,...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Homegrown cannabis entrepreneurs launch farm tours in Northern Vermont

Vermont Business Magazine With legal THC sales scheduled to start in October, two licensed cannabis cultivators in northern Vermont have announced the launch of Vermontijuana Cannabis Tours(link is external) taking place over six weekends starting August 19. The cannabis tours meet guests at local bars with a school bus and...
sevendaysvt

The Animal Issue Is a Gaggle of Goodness

Pop quiz: What do you call a group of stingrays? Answer: a fever. How about a pack of zebras? That'd be a zeal of zebras. A herd of rhinoceroses? That's a crash of rhinos. We're not sure who made up all of the collective nouns for animals, but they sure are fun. Besides being descriptive, they're often alliterative: a prickle of porcupines, a stench of skunks, a pandemonium of parrots.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

The Many-Splendored Moths of Montpelier

They fly by night to our farms, porches and backyards by the thousands. Some no bigger than a grain of rice, others the size of your palm, they twinkle gold and silver and glow hot pink, metallic blue and 50 shades of brown. Our names for them attest to their diversity (and to the whimsy of biologists): chocolate prominent, beautiful wood-nymph, once-married underwing, tufted bird-dropping, modest sphinx, splendid dagger.
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions

One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont officials see a steady rise in tick population

On Monday, Pfizer and French drug maker Valneva announced they are in phase three of developing a vaccine against Lyme disease. The vaccine candidate has been named VLA15 and is the only Lyme disease vaccine in development. It is still being tested for quality, safety, and efficacy. “With increasing global...
VERMONT STATE
thetrek.co

Another State, Vermont is Great!

After taking a zero day at The Notch Hostel I headed out to finish the last mountain in the Whites. I had some company for this mountain which made it far easier! Immediately after finishing the Whites, the terrain got significantly easier and my mileage began to climb. This is not to say that I didn’t savor this section, but rather that I could do more miles in a much shorter period of hiking. I was able to make it all the way over Killington in Vermont before I was picked up by my fiancé and 3 friends for an amazing weekend in Burlington!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Rental assistance program could help struggling Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermonters suffering from the lingering financial effects of COVID-19 could receive help thanks to a state-run rental assistance program. Programs like the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program continue to offer assistance regarding rental costs and utility bills. "This is just sort of a way to protect...
VERMONT STATE
WGME

Maine's newest invasive species are here thanks to climate change

(BDN) -- Maine is under attack from species that don’t belong here. And they are getting a great deal of help from the effects of climate change. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Division of Animal and Plant Health has added 27 plant species to it “do not sell” list. As of the end of this year these plants may no longer be bought or sold in the state due to the threats they pose to native species.
MAINE STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Land Trust welcomes new vice president of operations

Lynn Ellen Schimoler has joined the leadership team at Vermont Land Trust(link is external) as vice president of operations. She comes to the organization after four years with the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, where she supported the Working Lands Enterprise Board and administered grants and contracts for the Working Lands Enterprise Initiative.
VTDigger

Pursue a career in skilled trades — tuition-free. A new interest-free, forgivable loan pays up to 100% of tuition for training and certification in select high-demand job sectors in Vermont

WINOOSKI, Vt. - The new Vermont Trades Scholarship Forgivable Loan Program, proposed by Governor Scott to the Vermont Legislature and administered by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC), will offer Vermont and non-Vermont residents funding for tuition, initial licensing fees, and exam fees for qualified recipients who enroll in high-need trades training and certificate programs.
VERMONT STATE
dailyadvent.com

Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
