Michigan State

Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night

Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
What You Need to Know About Road Rage in Michigan

Road rage in Michigan is a serious problem. Did you know that 50% of fatal accidents usually involve some sort of aggressive driving. I read a story the other day about a road rage incident that took place recently which involved the shooting of a man who was driving with his wife in the car.
MICHIGAN STATE
Love Sloths? Hang Out With One at a Michigan Zoo

There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals. There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
Have You Met Michigan’s Most Famous Cats?

There are holidays every single day of the year whether or not you realize it. Not all of them are "bank holidays" that give us an excuse to stay home, but we still love to celebrate the little days along the way. And today is a very special day if you consider yourself a "cat person".
MICHIGAN STATE
These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan Made Brands

Michigan is home to some very iconic brands. From food and drinks to cars and home appliances Michigan has left its mark on the world. These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan-Made Brands. Better Made Snack Foods. In 1930, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano purchased a potato chip factory...
MICHIGAN STATE
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
Michigan’s Forgotten Criminals, Part Three

Flashy, over-the-top criminals usually make the headlines...and get the fame. John Dillinger, Al Capone, Baby Face Nelson, Bonnie & Clyde, Billy the Kid, etc. But the ones who don't get the fame just seem to disappear from history. Here are a few of those who didn't make the criminal hall...
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Michiganders Head North for Last Summer Vacation

Summer is not over with yet which means Michigan Families are heading north for their last summer vacations, and why not?. There's just no time to waste in the month of August. Pick your destination, pack your bags and snacks and head for the great outdoors in the Upper Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest

Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

