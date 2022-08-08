Read full article on original website
Michiganders Can Receive More Free COVID-19 At Home Tests
Here's some good news for Michiganders, we all have a chance to access free at-home COVID-19 tests. After my wife and I had COVID back in January, we decided to stock up on home tests just in case we get the COVID-19 virus again, sometime down the road. It's impossible...
Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night
Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
What You Need to Know About Road Rage in Michigan
Road rage in Michigan is a serious problem. Did you know that 50% of fatal accidents usually involve some sort of aggressive driving. I read a story the other day about a road rage incident that took place recently which involved the shooting of a man who was driving with his wife in the car.
Love Sloths? Hang Out With One at a Michigan Zoo
There are all kinds of zoos and Airbnbs that offer experiences or encounters with animals. There are four Michigan Airbnb houses in Sawyer (near the Indiana border) that let you sleep among the llamas on a real working llama farm. You can feed the giraffes at the Detroit Zoo. But did you know that there's a Michigan zoo that has your chance to have an encounter with one of the world's cutest (and slowest) animals?
Third Longest Bridge in Michigan Planned for Traverse City
I wrote a post recently about Traverse City being tops on the list for most affordable place to retire. And yes we're talking about the entire United States. Traverse City is the best place to live when you want to hang up your working days and focus on your golden years.
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan
We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
Have You Met Michigan’s Most Famous Cats?
There are holidays every single day of the year whether or not you realize it. Not all of them are "bank holidays" that give us an excuse to stay home, but we still love to celebrate the little days along the way. And today is a very special day if you consider yourself a "cat person".
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan Made Brands
Michigan is home to some very iconic brands. From food and drinks to cars and home appliances Michigan has left its mark on the world. These Are 10 Of The Most Iconic Michigan-Made Brands. Better Made Snack Foods. In 1930, Cross Moceri and Peter Cipriano purchased a potato chip factory...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
Michigan’s Forgotten Criminals, Part Three
Flashy, over-the-top criminals usually make the headlines...and get the fame. John Dillinger, Al Capone, Baby Face Nelson, Bonnie & Clyde, Billy the Kid, etc. But the ones who don't get the fame just seem to disappear from history. Here are a few of those who didn't make the criminal hall...
This St. Johns, MI Factory Produces Nearly 800,000 LBS of Cheese Per Day
As a girl who loves her dairy, this Mitten factoid definitely caught my attention. Not only would I consider myself a queso connoisseur but I would also call myself a "fromage fanatic". I simply must try all the cheeses. That's why when I heard one of the largest cheese processing...
100 Year Old Michigan Theater Converted to Haunted Attraction
Do you like haunted houses in October? How about an old haunted theater becoming a haunted attraction for Halloween? I say bring it on!. Here's the really creepy part, there's an actual haunted theater in Metro Detroit being converted into a haunted attraction just in time for the entire month of October.
Did You Know: Michigan Has Two Native Cactus Species
When I think of cacti or cactuses (both terms are correct) I think of desert scenes and old spaghetti western movies, but I had no idea a place as lush and green as Michigan could also be included as a place where these prickly plants thrive. Not only is Michigan...
Hey Mitten State, Did You Know There’s Actually a Singer Named Michigander?
Some people love the term, others hate it, and Governor Gretchen Witmer said it so many times it ended up part of a SNL skit. We're talking about the term Michigander, that name that those of us living in the state of Michigan have been tapped with, and one singer/ songwriter decided to run with it.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Michiganders Head North for Last Summer Vacation
Summer is not over with yet which means Michigan Families are heading north for their last summer vacations, and why not?. There's just no time to waste in the month of August. Pick your destination, pack your bags and snacks and head for the great outdoors in the Upper Peninsula.
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest
Just about everyone's heard the phrase, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" I bet you even kind of sang along when you read that just now. However, I don't know that I've ever heard a saying like that when it came to donuts...And with the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest coming up, I think we need one.
