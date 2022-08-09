Read full article on original website
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
WANE-TV
Northbound lanes reopen at U.S. 33 and Cook Rd. following crash, at least one injured
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northbound lanes are reopen and one southbound lane remains closed of U.S. 33 at the intersection with Cook Road Friday morning. It comes as Police are investigating a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital in serious condition. Westbound traffic is still moving.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Motorcycle, semi collide on U.S. 33 at West Cook Road Thursday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has learned that the northbound lanes of U.S. 33 at West Cook Road will be closed for hours after a motorcycle and semi collided around 8:15 Thursday night. Little information is coming in from investigators at the...
WANE-TV
Paulding man honored for wearing seatbelt in crash
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Earl Chapman was saved by the belt. Chapman was involved in a traffic crash on S.R. 637 at S.R. 613 in Paulding County on June 25. One vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage. The other ended up on its top. Both came to rest in...
wtvbam.com
Second person dies following last Friday’s crash on SR 120 east of Orland, Indiana
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – A second person from rural Fremont, Indiana has died following a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland last Friday afternoon. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says they were informed by family members that the driver of the 2012 Volkswagen passenger car, 43 year old Lonnie Bright, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Monday night at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe page set up following last Friday’s fatal crash east of Orland, Indiana
FREMONT, IN (WTVB) – A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help with funeral expenses and medical costs for a family involved in a two vehicle crash on State Road 120 east of Orland, Indiana last Friday afternoon. The crash took the life of 43-year-old Lonnie...
WANE-TV
Police: Woman shot while driving on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman was shot as she drove down Illinois Road Thursday afternoon. The incident happened just before 2 p.m. along eastbound Illinois Road on the I-69 overpass. Police were called there on a report of a shooting and arrived to find a woman in a white Saturn SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
WANE-TV
2nd person dies after crash in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Another person has died as a result of a crash in Steuben County last week. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. According to police, a blue 2007 Nissan Titan...
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist flown out after being struck by semi in St. Joseph County
STURGIS TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 50-year-old man from Albion, Indiana was injured Wednesday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning semi at the intersection of M-66 and Bogen Road in St. Joseph County. St. Joseph County Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash happened at about 4:18...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Firefighters battle house fire on City’s north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fire crews from several districts battled a fire on the City’s north side Thursday afternoon. Crews responded to the report of a fire in the 8900 block of Center Street around 2:30 p.m. The house was heavily damaged by the fire,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash causes U.S. 30 lanes to shut down Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A crash on U.S. 30 causes backups Wednesday evening. At Doyle Rd., officials say there is an accident where all lanes are blocked for the next hour and a half. At this time, it is unclear how many vehicles were involved and...
wfft.com
Woman seriously injured in crash on East State Boulevard in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman is fighting for her life after a crash at the intersection of East State Boulevard and Hobson Road. Fort Wayne Police responded to a three-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Tuesday. Dispatch received multiple calls that a "black Cadi was speeding and blew...
WNDU
Missing 16-year-old Walkerton girl found safe; suspect arrested
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Update: Lacie has been recovered safety by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Jamison has been placed under arrest. The Walkerton Police Department needs your help locating 16-year-old Lacie Lynn Mattke. Lacie weighs 120 pounds. She has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
wfft.com
One child dead, second arrested in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One child is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Monday. Officers found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found and arrested another child at a different location. They say that...
WANE-TV
US 30 open again after crash outside New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on U.S. 30 outside New Haven shut down the highway for several hours on Wednesday. According to INDOT, the crash happened on U.S. 30 eastbound at Doyle Road, less than a mile east of the Interstate 469 interchange. No details on the crash, or injuries, has been reported yet.
WANE-TV
Railroad work forces week-long closure of US 6 in Butler
BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of U.S. 6 in Butler will be closed next week to allow for crews to reconstruct a railroad crossing. U.S. 6 will be closed between Maple Street and C.R. 28 starting Monday. The work is expected to take a week, INDOT said. Drivers...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Robbery during drug deal led to shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal. A “quad” of cocaine for $550. But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.
WOWO News
One arrested after chase following three-vehicle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after a three-vehicle crash and foot chase Tuesday morning. Dispatch received multiple calls of a black Cadillac speeding and blowing through two traffic lights in the area of State and Beacon. A short time later at 8:04 a.m., a crash occurred at E. State and Hobson involving a black Cadillac.
