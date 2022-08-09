After $10,000 In Cameras Stolen, Donations Pour In For Nonprofit Giving Free Photography Classes To Kids

EDGEWATER — A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in front of an Edgewater CVS, police said. The shooting happened 12:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of North Broadway, police said. The boy was in a parking lot when a group of people came up to him, and one of them took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO