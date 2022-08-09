After $10,000 In Cameras Stolen, Donations Pour In For Nonprofit Giving Free Photography Classes To Kids

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Pop-up smokehouse, youth mentoring program on West Side shuts down after thieves steal generators
"This is a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson said. "We will be better than ever when we get the generators up and running again."
'Let the Little Light Shine' shows a Chicago community fighting to save neighborhood school
"Let The Little Light Shine" is an exhilarating new film about a Chicago community willing to fight City Hall to save a neighborhood public school.
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
'Got fooled': Man scams chocolate shop after pretending to check for carbon monoxide leak
The employees fell for his story and the man made away with $170.
blockclubchicago.org
A West Side Smokehouse Where Teens Learn To Cook Needs Help Reopening After Someone Stole Its Generators
NORTH LAWNDALE — A West Side smokehouse founded as an apprenticeship program for local youth has been forced to close after burglars made off with equipment needed for the restaurant to run. The restaurant, 5th Ave Smokers, opened in 2021 on a formerly vacant lot at 712 S. Kildare...
fox32chicago.com
Hobart police search for 4 suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars from beauty store
HOBART, Ind. - The Hobart Police Department is searching for four female suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a beauty store. The store is located in the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue. According to police, between July 12 and July 26, three young females...
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
blockclubchicago.org
Police Will Paint Your Catalytic Converter Hot Pink, Mark It With ‘CPD’ To Deter Thieves As Part Of Pilot Program
LOGAN SQUARE — As catalytic converter thefts plague the city, police in the Logan Square and Wicker Park area are rolling out a program designed to deter thieves from swiping the coveted car parts. Residents of the Shakespeare (14th) Police District can get their catalytic converters spray-painted and marked...
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Issue Community Alert After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them
Chicago Police have issued a community alert after multiple women came forward this summer, sharing similar stories that of a man downtown that came up behind them and groped them. Authorities say a suspect described as wearing a white helmet, blue polo shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses riding an electric...
blockclubchicago.org
Edgewater Shooting Outside CVS Wounds Teen Boy: ‘I Haven’t Seen A Shooting Like This Before, In Broad Daylight’
EDGEWATER — A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Wednesday afternoon in front of an Edgewater CVS, police said. The shooting happened 12:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of North Broadway, police said. The boy was in a parking lot when a group of people came up to him, and one of them took out a gun and fired shots, police said.
Chicago police looking for owner of pet rabbit found in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a pet rabbit found on Chicago's Northwest Side. The rabbit was found Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood. "This little fur ball was found … and will no...
Chicago nonprofit I Am A Gentleman offers free back to school haircuts
For many young men, the first day of school is all about showing off your style.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Edgewater
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of North Broadway. At about 12:50 p.m., the teen was in the parking lot when a group of unknown offenders approached him, police said. One of the offenders...
nadignewspapers.com
Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute
A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. The woman reported that a short time earlier...
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
fox32chicago.com
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train
CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed in the neck on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and seriously wounded after getting into an argument on the CTA Red Line Tuesday on Chicago's North Side. The 37-year-old was riding southbound on a Red Line train around 10:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female that carried over to the Fullerton station platform, police said.
Man stabbed by woman on CTA Red Line platform: police
CHICAGO — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at a CTA Red Line station on the city’s North Side. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Police said a 37-year-old man was riding southbound on a Red Line train, when he began arguing with a […]
ABC7 Chicago
Family files lawsuit as mom remains on life-support after I-55 shooting involving Chicago cop
CHICAGO -- A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
Owner ‘devastated’ after small dog stolen from parked car in River North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police or Lost Dogs Illinois.
