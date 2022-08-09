Read full article on original website
colleen.fontenot
2d ago
The education for young kids should ONLY include reading, writing, math, science, English, history, civics. ONLY! NO SEX!
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
L'Observateur
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Trans Teens And Catholic Schools – The Joe Cunningham Show
The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Louisiana school rejects kindergartner due to same-sex parents
Couple says they were told their 5-year-old could not attend the Bible Baptist Academy because of their "lifestyle choices." KPLC's Amma Siriboe reports.Aug. 10, 2022.
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.
wbrz.com
Cleanup underway of oil spill in a Louisiana bay, health warning in place
HOUMA, La. (AP) — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
KTBS
Audit says Louisiana mental health agency didn't collect revenues or delinquent debts
(The Center Square) — A recent legislative audit uncovered multiple issues at the Central Louisiana Human Services District, including a failure to collect self-generated revenues and delinquent debt and loose oversight over employee time sheets. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the agency that provides...
Arkansans in 2nd-worst shape in country, says report
RunReviews.com conducted an analysis to find out which states were in the best and worst shape, and Arkansas ranked near the bottom in its report.
Louisiana getting help from FBI as cyber-attacks intensify in the state
LOUISIANA, USA — FBI Agents are not only seeing an increase in cyber-attacks across the country but also here at home in Louisiana. Cyber-attacks not only cost money and cause headaches, but they are a major concern for national security, especially when it comes to our critical infrastructure, like the power grid.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Planning to Run for Governor of Louisiana
Let the games begin. Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has jumped out and told a crowd in south Louisiana he is planning to run for Governor in 2023. He's been one of the leading contenders mentioned by many political experts for more than a year and now it looks like he is jumping in the race. Nungesser told a crowd in Lake Providence "I am planning on running.” The Lt. Governor says “I want to get through the mid-term elections, and I’ve got a lot of work to do before the end of the year. And the minute I announce, I won’t be spending tax dollars advertising tourism with me.”
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
brproud.com
Louisiana native to appear on VH1’s My True Crime Story in September
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Dartanyon Williams, the master identity thief, graduated with nearly a 4.0 GPA, but decided to pursue ‘white collar crimes’ at a young age. Williams began experimenting with identity theft at the age of 15, stealing credit cards from his parents and grandmother. By the time he was in his 20’s, he turned this scheme into a multi-million dollar crime career.
Entergy and Louisiana's United Ways team up to help customers with bills
Qualifying Entergy Louisiana electric customers in all parishes served by the company will be able to apply for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill through their local United Way.
