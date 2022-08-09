Let the games begin. Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has jumped out and told a crowd in south Louisiana he is planning to run for Governor in 2023. He's been one of the leading contenders mentioned by many political experts for more than a year and now it looks like he is jumping in the race. Nungesser told a crowd in Lake Providence "I am planning on running.” The Lt. Governor says “I want to get through the mid-term elections, and I’ve got a lot of work to do before the end of the year. And the minute I announce, I won’t be spending tax dollars advertising tourism with me.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO