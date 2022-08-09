ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men shot while driving in West Lawn

CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 23, shot in neck in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6800 block of South Campbell. At about 3:37 p.m., the 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender. He was transported to the hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot in Little Village alley

CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say

Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Edgewater

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of North Broadway. At about 12:50 p.m., the teen was in the parking lot when a group of unknown offenders approached him, police said. One of the offenders...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train

CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for group of teens who burglarized community center in Homan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a group of teens who broke into a community center during the month of July. It happened at the Homan Square Community Center Park, located at 3517 W Arthington St.Police said three to five teens smashed glass windows and doors. An empty cash register was stolen during one of the burglaries. Incident dates and times: • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 14, 2022, at 10:20 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 25, 2022, between 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 25, 2022, between 9:20 p.m. - 11:20 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 26, 2022, between 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington between July 27, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. through July 28, 2022, at 7:30 a.m.  Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

