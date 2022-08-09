Read full article on original website
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Man, 21, shot to death in Chicago alley
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in an alley Friday morning in the Ashburn neighborhood. The 21-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley around 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police. He was transported by paramedics to Advocate...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
fox32chicago.com
Two men shot while driving in West Lawn
CHICAGO - Two men were struck by gunfire while driving in the West Lawn neighborhood Thursday morning. Then men were traveling northbound in the 6200 block of South Cicero Avenue about 4:30 a.m. when a dark-colored SUV drove past them and a gunman inside fired shots in their direction, according to police.
Man, 23, shot in neck in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man was shot in Chicago Lawn Thursday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6800 block of South Campbell. At about 3:37 p.m., the 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he was shot in the neck by an unknown offender. He was transported to the hospital...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, shot and critically wounded during argument in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Thursday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The woman was inside a vehicle with a male around 7:29 a.m. when they began arguing in the 6500 block of South Seeley Avenue, according to Chicago police. The male...
ABC7 Chicago
Family files lawsuit as mom remains on life-support after I-55 shooting involving Chicago cop
CHICAGO -- A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
fox32chicago.com
Pair shot on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Two 18-year-olds were shot early Thursday on the Near West Side. The pair was standing in the street around 1:39 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to Chicago police. One of them was shot in the leg and the other...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Little Village alley
CHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded in an alley Wednesday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The men, ages 47 and 27, were standing near a car around 10:40 p.m. in an alley in the 2800 block of South Homan Avenue where someone walked up and started shooting, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
After 2 Cyclists Killed On Deadly Milwaukee Avenue Stretch, More Speed Cameras Finally Coming To Northwest Side
OLD IRVING PARK — The city plans to install three speed cameras on the Northwest Side before the end of the year after neighbors pushed for more safety measures at dangerous intersections. The cameras are coming to Austin and Foster avenues near the park in Jefferson Park, Addison Street...
3 charged in Beverly shooting of off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden plead not guilty
The three men charged in the shooting that paralyzed off-duty Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Back of the Yards shooting: Chicago police officer shoots armed person after struggle, police say
The person shot was critically wounded, according to CPD.
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
Man, 45, dies after Lake Michigan rescue near Grant Park, Chicago police say
The man was in critical condition when he was pulled from the water.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old boy shot in parking lot in Edgewater
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in a parking lot in Edgewater Wednesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of North Broadway. At about 12:50 p.m., the teen was in the parking lot when a group of unknown offenders approached him, police said. One of the offenders...
fox32chicago.com
Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train
CHICAGO - A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.
Police search for group of teens who burglarized community center in Homan Square
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for a group of teens who broke into a community center during the month of July. It happened at the Homan Square Community Center Park, located at 3517 W Arthington St.Police said three to five teens smashed glass windows and doors. An empty cash register was stolen during one of the burglaries. Incident dates and times: • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 14, 2022, at 10:20 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 25, 2022, between 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 25, 2022, between 9:20 p.m. - 11:20 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington on July 26, 2022, between 9:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. • 3500 block of West Arthington between July 27, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. through July 28, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253
Chicago police looking for owner of pet rabbit found in Irving Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying the owner of a pet rabbit found on Chicago's Northwest Side. The rabbit was found Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of Albany Avenue in the Irving Park neighborhood. "This little fur ball was found … and will no...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman offers $5K reward after dogs, car stolen in River North
CHICAGO - A woman is searching for her vehicle and two dogs after thieves climbed through her sunroof and took off in the car Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 700 block of North Wells. At about 3 p.m., the 33-year-old woman parked her black SUV on the street...
