Los Angeles County, CA

fox13news.com

Riverview man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. - A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, Florida, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.
RIVERVIEW, FL
fox13news.com

Early Voting dates and info for all Tampa Bay Counties

TAMPA BAY, Florida - Saturday, August 13th marks the beginning of early voting for the rest of the counties in Tampa Bay. Here are the start dates, locations and information links for each of our counties. August 13th:. Pinellas County - https://www.votepinellas.com. Polk County - https://www.polkelections.com. Sarasota County - https://www.sarasotavotes.gov.
ELECTIONS
City
Houston, TX
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
View Park-windsor Hills, CA
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Reads: Tony and Lauren Dungy

Tony and Lauren Dungy have been married for 40 years. Currently parenting 11 children, running a charitable foundation and now teaming up to write a book called "Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life."
RELATIONSHIPS
fox13news.com

‘Our kids are dying’: Medical providers, elected officials discuss opioid crisis solutions

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, met Wednesday night to talk solutions about the growing opioid crisis. Elected officials, treatment providers and recovering addicts were all in one place to raise the alarm on the growing opioid crisis that's ravaged communities, torn apart families and claimed countless lives.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Efforts to reduce opioid overdoses in Florida

Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, are coming together to talk about solutions to the opioid crisis that continues to claim the lives of Floridians. They held a forum in Wesley Chapel, which was hosted by Tampa Bay Live, an organization that is trying to reduce overdose deaths by 50 percent over the next five years.
FLORIDA STATE
Person
Ronald Reagan
fox13news.com

Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Gov. DeSantis recruiting veterans into Florida classrooms amid teacher shortage across state

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - They served our country and now Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes veterans will also answer the call to serve in the classroom as Florida faces a teacher shortage. Getting teachers in the door is no small task, so the governor is getting creative to help fill the gaps in the state by bringing veterans into schools to teach. He said it’s a program that will be beneficial for both the students and the veterans.
FLORIDA STATE
#Murder#Vehicular Manslaughter#Violent Crime#Mercedes
fox13news.com

Kevin Hayslett's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary

Kevin Hayslett -- 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries -- is a private attorney former Florida Assistant State Attorney who is branding himself as a political outsider, law and order candidate, and Trump Republican. He hopes to fill the seat in the 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans.
FLORIDA STATE
