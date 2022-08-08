Read full article on original website
Riverview man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON D.C. - A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, Florida, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.
Remembering Evan Fitzgibbon: Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
WINDERMERE, Fla. - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon. Fitzgibbon and Staff Sergeant George Taber were killed...
Early Voting dates and info for all Tampa Bay Counties
TAMPA BAY, Florida - Saturday, August 13th marks the beginning of early voting for the rest of the counties in Tampa Bay. Here are the start dates, locations and information links for each of our counties. August 13th:. Pinellas County - https://www.votepinellas.com. Polk County - https://www.polkelections.com. Sarasota County - https://www.sarasotavotes.gov.
The risk of growing watermelons during the Florida summer
David Whitwam with Whitwam Organics says growing watermelon in the middle of the summer can either be successful or a failure. That’s usually due to too much rain and the watermelons can essentially ‘explode.’
Florida WWII veteran dies 2 months after 100th birthday, leaving legacy of love for God, family, country
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Back in June, World War II veteran Carl Spurlin Dekle celebrated his 100th birthday with family and friends by his side in Plant City. Less than two months later, the proud former Marine and Florida native passed away early Wednesday morning, according to his family. Dekle's...
Tampa Bay Reads: Tony and Lauren Dungy
Tony and Lauren Dungy have been married for 40 years. Currently parenting 11 children, running a charitable foundation and now teaming up to write a book called "Uncommon Influence: Saying Yes to a Purposeful Life."
‘Our kids are dying’: Medical providers, elected officials discuss opioid crisis solutions
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, met Wednesday night to talk solutions about the growing opioid crisis. Elected officials, treatment providers and recovering addicts were all in one place to raise the alarm on the growing opioid crisis that's ravaged communities, torn apart families and claimed countless lives.
Efforts to reduce opioid overdoses in Florida
Community leaders, including Congressman Gus Bilirakis, are coming together to talk about solutions to the opioid crisis that continues to claim the lives of Floridians. They held a forum in Wesley Chapel, which was hosted by Tampa Bay Live, an organization that is trying to reduce overdose deaths by 50 percent over the next five years.
Travelers left to deal with canceled, delayed flights with challenges expected to continue
TAMPA, Fla. - Passengers dealt with thousands of canceled or delayed flights over the last several days, and major airlines said the challenges likely won’t ease up anytime soon. A two-week tour in Europe wrapped with a five-day travel headache for Tampa Bay resident Bonnie Synhorst and others in...
Why are gas prices falling and will it continue?
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices are continuing to fall, and with the national average for a gallon of gas dropping below $4 for the first time in months, it begs the question: Why are they going back down? And will they stay down?. According to AAA, the average price of...
One-on-one with J.R. Gaillot: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture candidate calls for firearm insurance
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida has only one open seat in the 2022 election—the race for Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services (to succeed Commissioner Fried who is not seeking re-election). Two Republicans (James Shaw and State Sen. Wilton Simpson), and three Democrats (Naomi Blemur, J.R. Gaillot and Ryan Morales).
Gov. DeSantis recruiting veterans into Florida classrooms amid teacher shortage across state
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - They served our country and now Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes veterans will also answer the call to serve in the classroom as Florida faces a teacher shortage. Getting teachers in the door is no small task, so the governor is getting creative to help fill the gaps in the state by bringing veterans into schools to teach. He said it’s a program that will be beneficial for both the students and the veterans.
Tony & Lauren Dungy share unique perspectives on living with purpose in new book
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is lucky to be called home by people with amazing talents and generous spirits. A couple who falls in both categories visited FOX 13 to showcase their new book, and highlight the struggles and triumphs of children in the area. Tony Dungy is...
One-on-one with James Shaw: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture candidate on food, water, and guns
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services holds one of the most powerful positions in Florida. The department manages farm and food programs, concealed carry licenses, and consumer protection efforts. It's an open seat this year, with three Democrats and two Republicans running to succeed Commissioner Nikki...
‘Do what you love’: Bay Area woman turns love of cooking into lucrative lunch wagon
TAMPA, Fla. - Truckin' around the Tampa Bay Area is one woman's dream come true. The Melt Machine is a food truck, but it's also the kitchen Megan Toribio's uses to cook hand-crafted cuisine. "We do grilled cheeses, specialty grilled cheeses, we do brisket melt, Philly melt, we also do...
Kevin Hayslett's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary
Kevin Hayslett -- 1 of 5 Republican candidates running in one of Florida's most competitive Congressional primaries -- is a private attorney former Florida Assistant State Attorney who is branding himself as a political outsider, law and order candidate, and Trump Republican. He hopes to fill the seat in the 13th U.S. House District left vacant by its current holder, Charlie Crist who is running to be the Democratic nominee for governor. The primarily Pinellas County district was recently redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans.
One-on-one with Kevin Hayslett: His views on inflation, same-sex marriage, running as a Trump Republican
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Pinellas County has one of the most competitive congressional primaries in the state. The 13th U.S. House District currently represented by Democrat Charlie Crist has been redrawn by the legislature and Gov. DeSantis to favor Republicans. Five Republicans are competing for the nomination, and all five...
fox13news.com
Florida isn't doing enough to prevent toxic algae blooms, advocates say
A coalition of environmental groups in Florida put together a progress report on the state’s effort to reduce toxic algae blooms. Advocates said the state is failing to implement enough recommendations three years into the governor’s special taskforce to address the issue.
