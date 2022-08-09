Read full article on original website
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
My Mum’s Little Berry Pies Are the Laziest Summer Dessert
The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed. My mum is the kind of lady...
Yuba Salad With Hot Mustard and Honey Dressing
You can serve this refreshing salad as soon as it’s tossed, but it’s also a great make-ahead salad or banchan since it continues to develop flavor as it sits and marinates (like coleslaw). Ribbons of delicate and almost sweet tofu skin, known as yuba, along with crunchy bell peppers, cucumbers, and quickly blanched green beans, are tossed in a hot mustard and honey dressing for a salad that reminds me of haepari naengchae, the jellyfish dish we ordered on special occasions at the Korean Chinese (a cuisine known as junghwa yori) restaurant my family frequented when I was growing up.
Applebee's Sells All Restaurants
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eva Longoria Guesses Cheap vs. Expensive Wines
Eva Longoria joins sommelier André Hueston Mack for a career-spanning conversation while tasting a selection of both expensive and affordable wines, trying to figure out which is which. Eva Longoria will soon make her feature film directorial debut with Searchlight Picture’s Flamin’ Hot, the story of Richard Montañez, the janitor turned creator of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos who disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon. Co-founder of the ultra-premium spirits brand Casa Del Sol Tequila, Longoria’s upcoming travel series, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico will premiere on CNN in 2023. Production Company: Content.23 Media.
Yelp’s New Restaurant Awards Would Be Great If They Weren’t Coming From Yelp
It’s been a hellish few years for restaurant workers. So, in theory, wanting to publicly honor the hosts, bartenders, and servers who have kept us fed and boozed-up through the pandemic seems like a great move. But while the idea for these awards is exciting and different, restaurant workers aren’t thrilled about who’s behind them.
These Frozen Peanut Butter Cups Are Even Better Than Reese’s
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed.
Do You Need to Care About Dimes Square? Probably Not
I initially had no plans to write about Dimes Square, a subsection of New York with some of the city’s buzziest restaurants and bars that always seem filled with young and unreasonably attractive people. It is, as some are saying, a “provincial” interest of New Yorkers. Unfortunately, I believe it is no longer avoidable. An annoying thing is finally happening—friends from outside of New York, earnest and wide-eyed, have started coming to us overly online types with a question: Do I actually need to care about Dimes Square?
