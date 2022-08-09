Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Congregate Charlottesville raising money for August 12th victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In wake of the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rallies, one Charlottesville non profit is working to raise money for those impacted. Congregate Charlottesville is asking for donations to support the medical expenses, therapy, and other needs of survivors. “Many of the survivors...
NBC 29 News
Heather Heyer Memorial Way offers a space for people to reflect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heather Heyer Memorial Way is closed for the day to give people space to stop and reflect. NBC29 spent the day talking with the people paying their respects. “As somebody who survived, it’s kind of like, this isn’t just a talking point for political gain or...
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop celebrates 50th year under new ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After 50 years, one Valley resident has passed on her passion for flowers and business to another as Blue Ridge Florist & Gift Shop reopened earlier this month. Blue Ridge Florist was opened by Shelby Sellars, who closed the shop on Main Street at the end...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC using new 911 technology
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC is using new 911 technology to make its response to calls even faster with a click of a button. If a dispatcher thinks its necessary, they can send a link to the caller to join a video chat. From there,...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville community commemorating fifth anniversary, and ongoing impact of August 12
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is finding ways to mark the somber anniversary of August 12, 2017. “It’s important for the community to come together and to remember, you know, the events from our past, and especially those events that were so traumatic,” UVA professor and community activist Jalane Schmidt said.
NBC 29 News
Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
NBC 29 News
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Crozet family of 3 lost their home to a fire that broke out close to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11. The fire started in the garage, reaching a propane tank which exploded and caused the flames to engulf the rest of the home. The Davenports...
NBC 29 News
New Elkton business fueled by Valley man’s passion for collecting
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Melnyk says he has long had a passion for collecting vintage items, and last month he and his sister turned that passion into a downtown Elkton storefront. Steam Hollow Trading Post is located at 306 W Spotswood Trail, home to a former antique store. Melnyk...
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
NBC 29 News
UVA holds extended bell tolling, moment of silence to mark events of Aug. 2017
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The bells tolled at the University of Virginia Chapel Thursday, August 11, marking a moment of silence to remember the events that took place five years ago. “Having everyone, especially in the president’s office in Madison Hall, come out and sit, reflect in silence and then...
NBC 29 News
Mental health resources for Aug. 12th anniversary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People may be experiencing a variety of emotions in connection with the events of August 11 and 12, 2017. Region Ten Community Services Board wants to help prepare people for any triggers they might have. “It’s also a time to make sure that we’re taking care...
NBC 29 News
ACPS teachers preparing for upcoming school year
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is gearing up for the start of the academic year. New teachers received some hands-on training early Wednesday, August 10, at Lakeside Middle School. “I’m super excited about it, being able to go into the classroom, hitting the ground running, and...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health uses eczema treatment to lessen COVID-19 deaths
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is working on a treatment that targets an allergic immune response to the coronavirus. An eczema treatment for asthma is being examined as a way to help those hospitalized with severe COVID-19. ”If you had high levels of this il-13 you were more likely...
NBC 29 News
UVA Pres. Ryan releases statement on anniversary of Aug. 12th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is sharing his hopes as the community reflects on this sad anniversary. Ryan released a statement early Thursday, August 11, talking about the difficult memories that this day and Aug. 12 bring up. “We cannot, and should not, forget those...
NBC 29 News
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer reflects on 5 years post-August 12th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been exactly 5 years since since the Unite the Right Rallies in Charlottesville. While protesting white supremacy, Heather Heyer’s life was taken, and many more were injured. Heather Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, is looking back at the legacy of activism her daughter left...
NBC 29 News
GCSO: 2 charged with murder in connection with Ruckersville shooting
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people are charged in connection with a homicide investigation. GCSO announced Thursday, August 11, that it had received a 911 call from the Ruckersville area yesterday. Responding deputies reportedly found 54-year-old Dwight W. Roach dead from a single gunshot wound.
NBC 29 News
Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
