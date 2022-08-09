ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

NBC 29 News

Congregate Charlottesville raising money for August 12th victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In wake of the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Unite the Right rallies, one Charlottesville non profit is working to raise money for those impacted. Congregate Charlottesville is asking for donations to support the medical expenses, therapy, and other needs of survivors. “Many of the survivors...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Heather Heyer Memorial Way offers a space for people to reflect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heather Heyer Memorial Way is closed for the day to give people space to stop and reflect. NBC29 spent the day talking with the people paying their respects. “As somebody who survived, it’s kind of like, this isn’t just a talking point for political gain or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC using new 911 technology

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville, UVA, Albemarle County ECC is using new 911 technology to make its response to calls even faster with a click of a button. If a dispatcher thinks its necessary, they can send a link to the caller to join a video chat. From there,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Crozet family of 3 lost their home to a fire that broke out close to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11. The fire started in the garage, reaching a propane tank which exploded and caused the flames to engulf the rest of the home. The Davenports...
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

New Elkton business fueled by Valley man’s passion for collecting

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Michael Melnyk says he has long had a passion for collecting vintage items, and last month he and his sister turned that passion into a downtown Elkton storefront. Steam Hollow Trading Post is located at 306 W Spotswood Trail, home to a former antique store. Melnyk...
ELKTON, VA
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA
NBC 29 News

Mental health resources for Aug. 12th anniversary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People may be experiencing a variety of emotions in connection with the events of August 11 and 12, 2017. Region Ten Community Services Board wants to help prepare people for any triggers they might have. “It’s also a time to make sure that we’re taking care...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS teachers preparing for upcoming school year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is gearing up for the start of the academic year. New teachers received some hands-on training early Wednesday, August 10, at Lakeside Middle School. “I’m super excited about it, being able to go into the classroom, hitting the ground running, and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health uses eczema treatment to lessen COVID-19 deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is working on a treatment that targets an allergic immune response to the coronavirus. An eczema treatment for asthma is being examined as a way to help those hospitalized with severe COVID-19. ”If you had high levels of this il-13 you were more likely...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Pres. Ryan releases statement on anniversary of Aug. 12th

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is sharing his hopes as the community reflects on this sad anniversary. Ryan released a statement early Thursday, August 11, talking about the difficult memories that this day and Aug. 12 bring up. “We cannot, and should not, forget those...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

GCSO: 2 charged with murder in connection with Ruckersville shooting

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two people are charged in connection with a homicide investigation. GCSO announced Thursday, August 11, that it had received a 911 call from the Ruckersville area yesterday. Responding deputies reportedly found 54-year-old Dwight W. Roach dead from a single gunshot wound.
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Petition circulating to recall Greene Co. Circuit Court Clerk

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People in Greene County are saying they haven’t seen the Circuit Court Clerk at work in months. Now, there is a petition to have the clerk, Susan Duckworth, recalled. This comes after claims they can’t get what they need from the Clerk’s Office....
GREENE COUNTY, VA

