San Francisco, CA

indybay.org

Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza

While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants

Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
CONCORD, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley’s newest pizza spot promises East Coast pies from a lauded chef

Derek Lau didn’t take the usual route on the road toward gastronomic glory. After a long career as a Bay Area DJ, he traded in his decks for dishes about 15 years ago, and learned his craft at spots ranging from gritty neighborhood gems to some of the world’s most lauded kitchens. Now he’s opening a place of his own in Berkeley: State Flour Pizza, an East Coast-inspired pie shop that will start serving diners in the Elmwood this fall.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinmagazine.com

The Best Hot Dogs and Sausages in Marin and the Bay Area for Fast-Casual Feasting This Summer

During the dog days of August, there is something nearly patriotic about eating a hot dog — on a stick, in a bun, wrapped in pastry — it’s all good. The movement toward fast-casual and outdoor dining means a boon in sausages and hot dogs available for the noshing. These are just a few that speak of summer and maybe the grand ol’ tradition of deli (delikatessen, for those keeping track).
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

SF’s Asian Seniors Live In Fear As Two 70-Year-Olds Violently Attacked. But the Community Has Been Here Before.

Vulnerable Asian American seniors are once again making headlines in San Francisco: 70-year-old Mrs. Ren was violently robbed and assaulted in a viral video, while former city commissioner Greg Chew, also 70, was seriously injured after being attacked on the street. During the pandemic, soaring hate incidents against Asian Americans...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Zoë Broussard

Where There's a Will, There's a Way to Give!

August is National Make-A-Will Month. For many of us, making a will is something we keep putting off, but having one is incredibly important. Making a will allows you to ensure that your wishes are met so that your assets, your beloved possessions, and even your pets are taken care of after your passing.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

How Trader Joe’s saved my life

My body and I don’t always see eye to eye. This isn’t new to me; growing up, I often struggled with keeping up with my nutrient intake. It definitely didn’t help that I come from a family of strict vegetarians, further limiting my food options. Eating fruits and vegetables wasn’t enough, and I was always deficient in vitamins and minerals that are typically found in specific, nonvegetarian options.
BERKELEY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Burlingame, CA [2022 Updated]

Are you looking for the best dining restaurants in Burlingame, CA? Perhaps you have just relocated to Burlingame, and you want to try some of the best local restaurants?. Don’t fret. You’re in the right spot! Burlingame offers many restaurants for patrons to choose from. It has some...
BURLINGAME, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Businessman, Family Moving Out of Bay Area Due to Ongoing Crime

An East Bay businessman and his family say they're so tired of Bay Area crime, they're packing up and moving to Alabama. Derek Thoms said his family’s laundromats have become playgrounds for thieves, from window smashing to someone driving a car through the front door, causing thousands of dollars in damages.
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

New 5.4-Acre Waterfront Park Breaks Ground In Front Of Chase Center

There’s a new waterfront park in the works in San Francisco! Bayfront Park in Mission Bay just broke ground last week on the waterfront in front of Chase Center. The park’s design features open lawns and plazas ideal for sightseeing and community gatherings, and provides a thoroughfare between adjacent green spaces like Agua Vista Park and Mariposa Bayfront Park. Reclaimed steel from the old Bay Bridge has been appropriated to create shade structures and other elements. The $19.1M park is a highly-anticipated component of the Mission Bay South Redevelopment Plan, which dates back to 1998. The neighborhood has added thousands of housing units and retail spaces since then, not to mention the newly-opened Chase Center in 2019. Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Matt Dorsey, and the Golden State Warriors attended Bayfront Park’s groundbreaking on August 3.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
