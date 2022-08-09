ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Benzinga

Sophia Genetics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sophia Genetics SOPH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sophia Genetics beat estimated earnings by 20.51%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $1.49 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Allogene (ALLO) Q1 Earnings Beat, Pipeline Progressing Well

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 52 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 61 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. ALLO recorded revenues of $0.09 million during the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Partner Communications Clocks 2% Revenue Growth In Q2

Partner Communications Company Ltd PTNR reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $245 million. Service revenue rose 9% Y/Y to $202 million, and Equipment revenue fell 20% Y/Y to $44 million. Service revenues for the cellular segment increased 9% Y/Y to $131 million, and the fixed-line segment rose...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Variety

Endeavor Posts Q2 Profit as Sports, Live Events, Talent Representation Units See Gains

Endeavor delivered strong second quarter earnings on Thursday with wind at the back of its sports, live events and talent representation operations. The company that is home to UFC, WME and IMG saw year-over year revenue gains at its key units for the quarter as sports and entertainment activity continues to adjust to the post-pandemic new normal. Strong demand especially for sports and events pushed Endeavor to post net income of $42.2 million on revenue of $1.3 billion, which was up about 18% from the year-ago mark. The upswing prompted Endeavor to slightly adjust its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings before interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Toast Shares Soar On Q2 Performance, Raised FY22 Guidance

Toast Inc TOST reported second-quarter Revenue increased by 58% year-over-year to $675 million, beating the consensus of $651.28 million. EPS for the quarter was $(0.11), an improvement form $(0.64) in 2Q21. Total locations increased over 40% Y/Y to ~68,000. ARR as of June 30, 2022, was $787 million, up 59%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

CAE Price Target Cut By RBC Capital Citing 'Defense Headwinds'

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin lowered the price target for CAE Inc CAE to C$37 from C$40 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst notes that CAE posted weaker than expected Q1 results and lowered the FY23 guidance. Spracklin states that the updated guide implies a robust...
STOCKS
Benzinga

HTG Molecular Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Insights

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HTG Molecular Diagnostics beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.6. Revenue was down $582 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

More money in the bank for insiders who divested US$1.8m worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares last year

Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX) stock rose 4.6% last week, but insiders who sold US$1.8m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$258, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

AutoCanada Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings Results, Records Solid Top-Line Growth

Strength across all business areas and robust inorganic growth drove AutoCanada’s encouraging earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Car dealership operator AutoCanada Inc. (TSE: ACQ) recently reported impressive results for the second quarter of 2022. The company recorded the highest second-quarter revenues in its history. The strength in the earnings results should positively support the company’s share price, which was up 1.6% on August 10.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Brooks Running Sees Double-Digit Growth in Q2 – Keeping Pace With Long-Term Goals

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- For the second consecutive quarter, Brooks Running held the top spot in the U.S. adult performance running footwear market with 21% market share based on revenue 1, and continued its momentum with record global revenue, up 11% compared to the second quarter of 2021. In the face of ongoing economic and supply chain stressors, Brooks began to meet strong demand in May, keeping the company on track for projected double-digit revenue growth in 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005093/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
MARKETS

