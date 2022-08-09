ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamps Plus Announces New Giclee Custom Designer Art Patterns for Lamp and Fixture Shades in Home and Commercial Spaces

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lamps Plus has added five new art shades to its Giclee art collection, capitalizing on some of the latest and current design trends such as organic materials, weaves, and natural elements. The five new patterns, Rosy Blossoms, Sprouting Marble, Swell, Drifting Petals, and Spring, are part of a more extensive collection of Giclee patterns based on proprietary designs created by Lamps Plus artisans and original artwork. Each design is made to order and hand-assembled in-house by the artisan team at Lamps Plus’ Southern California workshop. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005339/en/ New Giclee custom art designs are now available for print on lamp shades and lighting fixtures. Lamps Plus Giclee art shades are hand-crafted and made to order. (Photo: Business Wire)
