Read full article on original website
Related
The 9 best places to buy a couch, whether your budget is $500 or $5,000
We talked to interior designers about what makes a great couch. Here's where you can find the best couches and sofas, no matter your budget.
I’m an interior design expert – 10 tips to making your home look expensive while sticking to a budget
A LUXURIOUS style is all of the rage right now in interior design, but don't let the trend fool you. Just because a home may look expensive, doesn't mean it is. With expert-approved tips, your home can look like a million bucks without having to spend a fortune. From your...
Lamps Plus Announces New Giclee Custom Designer Art Patterns for Lamp and Fixture Shades in Home and Commercial Spaces
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- Lamps Plus has added five new art shades to its Giclee art collection, capitalizing on some of the latest and current design trends such as organic materials, weaves, and natural elements. The five new patterns, Rosy Blossoms, Sprouting Marble, Swell, Drifting Petals, and Spring, are part of a more extensive collection of Giclee patterns based on proprietary designs created by Lamps Plus artisans and original artwork. Each design is made to order and hand-assembled in-house by the artisan team at Lamps Plus’ Southern California workshop. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005339/en/ New Giclee custom art designs are now available for print on lamp shades and lighting fixtures. Lamps Plus Giclee art shades are hand-crafted and made to order. (Photo: Business Wire)
Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter
Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Sorry, These 8 Jewelry Trends Are Out, But These 8 Are In
When it comes to shopping for jewelry, clothes, and other accessories for that matter, my motto is to always go with what brings you the most excitement and joy. It's true that for some these gut feelings come quite easily, but for others, it may take more time and guidance to hone in on what feels most authentic. One great place to start when in need of inspiration is to get an idea of what the current jewelry trends are at the moment. From there, you can peruse the selections, and see what sparks your interest the most.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Patio Furniture Is Up To 75% Off at Home Depot This Week—Here Are the Best Deals
As the summer shopping season woefully comes to an end with back-to-school sales starting to pop up, retailers are slashing prices on seasonal items like patio furniture. There’s still plenty of time to enjoy dining, entertaining, and relaxing al fresco—even through much of fall. If you want to save money and snag a new outdoor furniture set or outdoor sofa at a deep discount, The Home Depot has patio furniture for up to 75% off this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
15 Useful Gifts for Women in Their 70s
Buying a gift for a woman in her 70s? We found a slew of ideas that whoever you're shopping for will love and actually use — details
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
The 13 best places to buy furniture online, according to our experts
Whether you need a sturdy sofa or elegant dining table, here are the best furniture stores for all styles and budgets.
Labor Day furniture sales 2022: early deals for your home
The Real Homes edit of the best early Labor Day furniture sales so that you can score an early bargain
36 TikTok Home Buys From Amazon That'll Help You Justify Your Endless Scrolling
It's a known fact that TikTok is home to the best beauty hacks, fashion finds, and maybe even a little life advice. But one thing you may not have learned is that TikTok stores some of the best home decor tips and finds you can now find on Amazon. Anything from adorable side tables to chic throw pillows is hiding on the shelves of Amazon, and It's officially time to discover them all. Waiting for you below are 36 stunning home finds that can make your home a little chic and your life a little easier. Duvet covers, kitchen finds, and living room knick-knacks are just a sneak peek of some of the iconic finds waiting to be added to your cart. Get to decorating with these 36 home buys from Amazon that you might fall in love with.
34 Practical Products Future You Will Probably Thank You For Buying Now
When you’re buying something, you think, “what the heck am I gonna use this for?” You won’t be asking yourself that when you shop the products below. We’ve gone and collected 34 items that you may wish you’d gotten sooner. From hidden hygiene gems to clever organizational tools, there’s no question you’ll find frequent use for at least a few of these products. Go ahead and make your life easier – your future self will likely thank you.
If You Are Exhausted All The Time, These 26 Low-Effort Products Might Just Make Chores Easier
Chores are the last thing you want to think about when you come home after a long day of work — but sometimes they're inescapable. Even if you're exhausted, it can be hard to relax when you have an unmade bed, overflowing hamper, and dirty floor to deal with. Luckily, there are tons of products out there that can help make chores easier. From mattress lifters to baseboard scrubbers, we've collected some of the most useful products that can help you get your chores done in less time. And since plenty of these picks come with free two-day Prime shipping, you won't have to put up with those dirty baseboards much longer — keep scrolling for more.
35 Affordable Basics From Amazon That Will Definitely Become Staples in Your Life
One of our favorite things about Amazon is its tons of basic but super solid products at really low costs. That means it's a go-to for staple products that you need to buy over and over again. If you're on the lookout for some new and improved staples, you've come to the right place. This list has everything you need to outfit your space.
Even TikTok Can't Keep Up With These 44 Trending Items
TikTok is 100% the go-to place for finding the latest and trendiest items, whether we're talking clothes, accessories, or technology. So when we tell you that these 44 items are genuinely the most cutting-edge or trending, we are not kidding. Can you keep up?
39 Amazon Products That Are So Amazing, You’ll Want To Keep Them All To Yourself
Taking (loose) inspiration from the wise words of Antoni Porowski, we would say that stumbling across the most brilliant Amazon gems is “something that can be so personal,” and we’re here to deliver these – hopefully right into your shopping cart! Only the genuinely unique Amazon products will give you a mild case of the Gollum effect, where you’ll want to keep them a secret – God forbid anyone else gets ahold of your precious Amazon finds, right? From a pen scanner that will cut your note-taking time significantly to a cook clock with a projector display to a flower soap foam dispenser that’s super cute. There’s something that each other gadgets have that’s just so remarkable; we don’t even blame you for wanting to keep them all to yourself. We hope you find these handy products as excellent as we do. Just an FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
NFL・
29 budget storage essentials for beautifully organized cabinets, cupboards, and closets
The right storage can make your home more organized. From lazy Susans to coat racks, here are budget-friendly options that still look great.
Believe The Hype, There's A Reason These Products Are So Loved And Reviewed On Amazon
If we listed off all the conveniences of Amazon, our editors would be here all day. Instead, let’s focus on Amazon’s Best Seller feature. With some handy filters, you can narrow your search to score products of the utmost quality. So, we did it, compiling best sellers from across numerous categories into one list. From cookware to audio and gardening to baby gear, there’s something for everyone on our list of 37 incredible products. That way, you hardly have to lift a finger to pick up products with 5-star ratings out the wazoo.
CNN
1M+
Followers
160K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0