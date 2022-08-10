Read full article on original website
We spoke to Zedd about his new HyperX partnership and bridging the gap between music and gaming
World-famous DJ and avid gamer Zedd is the latest HyperX brand ambassador, and will soon be putting his stamp on the company's popular gaming products. We sat down with him to learn more.
The Corinthian's Origin Story Explains His Actions in 'The Sandman'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Sandman on Netflix. The new fantasy-horror Netflix series The Sandman already has the world talking about the difference between the waking world and that of our dreams. Based on the DC comic book series by Neil Gaiman, and with author Neil at its helm, The Sandman chronicles the lives and tales of the Endless. One of the creations in the world of the Endless is the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook).
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Amazon is turning Ring surveillance footage into a reality show
RingThe new candid camera show premiers next month.
The comic book origins of the Sandman's Dream Vortex explained
Why the Sandman is threatened by the Dream Vortex and its inherited power
'Secret Headquarters' reveals a too-familiar teen twist on the superhero formula
The occasional head-scratching over why movies get sent directly to streaming isn't an issue with "Secret Headquarters," a spin on superheroes that tilts a lot closer to Disney Channel territory than Marvel. The real surprise is that the film was ever earmarked for a theatrical release before cooler heads prevailed, prompting it to land, unspectacularly, on Paramount+.
Jamie Foxx rises again as dad, the vampire hunter, in Netflix's dreary 'Day Shift'
"Day Shift" is about vampires, but it's one of those Frankenstein-like movies stitched together from used parts, with Jamie Foxx as a family man version of Marvel's Blade, mashed up with horror and buddy comedy. It's the kind of star-driven vehicle that yields obvious benefits to Netflix even if, qualitatively speaking, it doesn't deserve to see the light of day.
The Sandman season 1, episode 8 review, recap, and analysis: 'Playing House'
The search for Jed Walker comes into focus in an episode that adds some necessary clarity to the previous installment’s tangle of plot threads. Rose is having an unexpected meeting with Morpheus (plus a bemused Lucienne and Matthew) in the Dreaming. He explains to her that while nobody truly understands why vortexes exist, they have extraordinary powers. This includes, helpfully, the ability to locate her younger brother. They...
How an online community took back the Legend of Zelda
I don’t have a first memory of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time because It’s been in my life for as long as I can remember. Before I had the coordination to play the game myself, I would watch my older brothers play it for hours on end. When I could finally play through it myself, it felt like flying.
The internet won't stop roasting this new Forspoken trailer
The snarky, self-referential dialog in the new video is really not good, but it's inspired some pretty good replies.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in August 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in August. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Arcade Paradise is a love letter to management sims and ’90s arcades
British developer Nosebleed Interactive is interested in clashing juxtapositions — specifically, what happens when you jam classic, in-the-moment arcade gaming up against the long view and slow build of the management genre. 2017’s Vostok Inc. was an unholy but fruitful marriage of twin-stick shooter and exponential clicker in the name of galactic domination, and its two flavors turned out to be more complementary than you might think.
New Avatar Game Releasing Soon, First Look Revealed
There's a new game set within the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's releasing soon with Square Enix London Mobile, Navigator Games, and Paramount Consumer Products announcing today the soft launch of Avatar: Generations. The free-to-play, turn-based RPG will be available on mobile devices starting this month in a couple of different regions first before it gains a wider release elsewhere. Coinciding with this soft launch announcement was a first look at some of the assets from the game including a teaser site, but we haven't yet seen gameplay or a trailer to see how Avatar: Generations plays.
Fun fact, ‘Star Wars’ fans: A stack of dirty dishes inspired the Millennium Falcon
Disney+'s 'Light & Magic' docuseries chronicles how George Lucas' effects company changed Hollywood. Five fun facts about ILM's 'Star Wars' legacy.
Someone is porting PSP games to the Oculus Quest 2 and they look amazing
A VR/AR developer is porting a PlayStation Portable emulator to Oculus Quest headsets.
Pokemon Insurgence Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokémon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokémon fandom. Pokémon Insurgence in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This Pokémon Insurgence Download Guide will show players how they can start enjoying the Torren region with their Delta Pokémon.
Spider-Man Remastered PC review: All sparkle, no substance
Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) already got a remaster for PlayStation 5 back in 2020, and now it’s been remastered for Windows PC as well, with spinoff game Miles Morales to be released on PC later this year. And despite its glossy sheen on two new platforms since its release, it hasn’t aged well. In fact, its celebration of both the police and surveillance states is downright cringeworthy today. Newcomers might expect some twist ending in which Spidey discovers and unravels systemic corruption. But Spider-Man is still just as surface-level as the new coat of paint that this remaster offers up: There are criminals and there are civilians, heroes and supervillains, and nothing in between.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars recap: Enter Savage Opress
This is the one fans have been waiting for. Although last week's "Nightsisters" kicked off the second half of season three in high-style, it was tonight's installment, "Monster," that delivered upon Lucasfilm's promise from months ago. Since the summer, the House that George Built has been touting Savage Opress, the fearsome warrior (and kinsman of Darth Maul), voiced by Clancy Brown of Highlander, The Shawshank Redemption and Lost fame, to be the new scourge of the Jedi. Tonight we finally got to meet him.
