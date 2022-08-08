Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
Things To Do This Weekend: August 12-14, 2022
You are not allowed to say "I'm Bored" this weekend. We have put together 19 different events going on around the West Michigan area over the next couple of days. There will be music, carnivals, festivals, cars, movies, beer, surfing, and even a giant slip-n-slide. Get out there and enjoy the weekend!
Sand castles, Unity Music Festival and more to do this weekend in West Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — There's always a lot to do in West Michigan on the weekends, but don't worry, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has you covered. Check out some of the coolest activities each weekend with our weekend guide to West Michigan. Grand Haven Sand Sculpture Contest. Where: City Beach,...
wtvbam.com
Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day set for September 24
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The City of Coldwater and Branch County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection has been scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Branch County Fairgrounds. Residents in the participating cities, villages and townships can take advantage of the day to dispose of assorted hazardous waste...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fresh Thyme Market reopens
Fresh Thyme Market recently reopened the doors of its Grand Rapids location. The newly remodeled store, at 2470 Burton St. SE, features more than 4,000 new items, including hundreds of new beer, wine and liquor products from Michigan and Grand Rapids vendors. There’s also a new sushi counter with sushi to go, a flower section and self-checkout counters.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Around the Board Game Cafe opens in Plainwell
Inspiration struck Eric Luthy four years ago. A fan of tabletop gaming since the 1980s, Luthy came across an article about a board game café in Chicago. Soon, Luthy and his wife Susan—whose own interest in board games had begun in earnest about a year prior—started having discussions about what it would be like to operate a board game café of their own.
7 Bars You Should Check Out if You Just Moved to Kalamazoo
Just yesterday, I put together a list of eateries you must visit if you've newly relocated to the Kalamazoo area:. The included recommendations come from a recently posted question on Kalamazoo's Reddit page that reads,. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for...
These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo
There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must
As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
West Michigan Library GoFundMe Raises $110,000 and Remains Open
After Ottawa County voted to defund a public library because of LGBTQ-inclusive books, they raised over $110,000 to stay open. Some residents in Jamestown Township didn't like that the Patmos Library had an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel. So much so, that they started a campaign to vote no on the millage renewal that the public library needs to stay open according to Bridge Michigan,
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Attila, Oceano, Green Jelly Headline Michigan Metalfest’s Return To Battle Creek
Battle Creek knows how to bang their heads. Since 2017, the town has been home to Michigan Metal Fest, bringing some of the biggest names in Metal music to an otherwise pretty quiet town (in comparison at least). Sadly, though, 2020 took away the 4th annual event, and additional issues in 2021 forced the festival to take another year off.
You’ll Love Seeing a Flick at These Drive-In Theaters in Michigan
Drive-in movie theaters were a huge deal, long ago. When I was growing up in southwest Michigan we had a drive-in theater about a half mile from where we lived. Sadly, I've never been to a drive-in theater to see a flick. I was 5 when we lived there and most likely they weren't playing "kids" movies at night.
173rd Calhoun County Fair Kicks Off This Weekend
The 173rd Calhoun County Fair will be kicking off this weekend, with free admission on opening day Saturday, August 13th, which will be full of free events that will fill the spectrum of family fun. The 4-H Youth Project Judging will be taking place, along with Antique Tractor Pulls and the traditional Open Horse Pulls, all of which are free entry. Beginning Sunday, gate admission is $10, with children 9 and under free. Kids Day is Tuesday, Seniors will get free admission on Wednesday. And, to round things up, the Demolition Derby will take place Saturday, August 20th, at 6:30 PM. Tickets for the Grand Stand Events can be purchased online.
WWMTCw
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
wmuk.org
A Hindu temple in Portage makes up for lost time with big plans for its 25th anniversary
It’s a little after noon, and the service is underway at the IACC&T, housed in a former church on quiet Ramona Avenue. A few people sit on carpets in the long, softly lit room where members worship. A group of women sings a hymn. This part of the service...
Work on natural gas system will cause 2 road closures in Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Consumers Energy will begin working to upgrade and modernize the natural gas system in the Kalamazoo area next week, causing two separate road closures and detours, the company said. The two closures are:. Monday, Aug. 15 to Monday, Aug. 29 on W. KL Ave. between 11th Street...
WKMI
