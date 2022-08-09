Read full article on original website
Great story! Kind people gave them better seats and Thunder Rosa showed alot of class in what she did!
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Wrestling Legend Preparing For His Final Match
One more time? Last month, Ric Flair wrestled his last match in front of thousands of people in Nashville, Tennessee. That is the special kind of show that only a legend is going to get and Flair would certainly meet that criteria. While there are few names in wrestling on Flair’s level, there are several other legends who would be interested in one last hurrah and another has added his name to the list.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Wyatt Family Member Returning To AEW To Form Unique Tag Team
Despite never signing a full-time contract with AEW, Erick Redbeard [formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE] has made his presence felt in the promotion over the past few years. Following the death of his former tag team partner, Brodie Lee, Redbeard appeared on the memorial "Brodie Lee Celebration of Life" episode of "AEW Dynamite" on December 30, 2020, where he protected Dark Order members from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Wardlow. After rescuing Lee's former stablemates, he would embrace Dark Order in an emotional moment while holding up a sign that read: "Goodbye, for now, my brother. See you down the road."
411mania.com
Wrestling Legend, Stuntman Gene Lebell Passes Away At 89
The wrestling and martial arts world has lost a legend as Gene Lebell has passed away. PWInsider reports that Lebell passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Lebell was best known for his martial arts work and as a stunt performer, and is famour for his grappling, which he popularized in professional fighting. Lebell was the son of Aileen Eaton, who ran the Olympic Autorium in Los Angeles where professional wrestling was hosted. He trained in catch wrestling and boxing from early on, training under Ed “Strangler” Lewis at the early age of seven and also training in judo. He competed in judo and won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before transitioning over to professional wrestling. He would compete in NWA Los Angeles (which his brother Mike promoted) as well as Don Owens in the Pacific Northwest and the Funks in Amarillo, sometimes under a mask as The Hangman.
wrestlinginc.com
Bracket For AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Revealed
On the special Quake by the Lake episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW revealed the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The championship, along with plans for the tournament, was announced a couple of weeks ago, during the July 27 edition of, "Dynamite." Up until tonight, we didn't have a clue who would be in the tournament, as AEW has plenty of trios and stables within the company who could compete.
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring From Wrestling?
Everyone has to hang up the boots at some point and it looks like Mickie James is hinting at retirement. James last competed last month in Impact Wrestling when she was defeated by Chelsea Green. After the match the former Impact Knockouts Champion was asked what’s next and she said “you’re only as good as your last match” before declaring that she was going home.
wrestlinginc.com
Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away
Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shows off his restored $72K 1958 Chevy Impala featuring working radio
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe uploaded an Instagram of his new 1958 Chevrolet Impala. The post’s caption reads: “Golden hour @ontwolanes 58 Impala #goldrecordroad Yo @clarkmiller35673 The radio works listening to WSM playing Louisiana Hayride.”. Chevrolet’s 1958 Impala is worth $72,500 at high retail, NADA Guides reports.
Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Reportedly Killed On Sunday
Leandro Lo, an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, died Sunday. He was 33 years old. According to Brazilian news outlet G1, Lo was shot in the head at a concert late Saturday night in Sao Paulo following an altercation. His lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, confirmed that doctors declared Lo brain...
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
PWMania
Gene LeBell Passes Away at 89
The legendary “Judo” Gene LeBell has passed away at the age of 89. Bas Rutten posted a lengthy message on Facebook overnight to notify the passing. “My deepest condolences to his lovely wife Midge, his kids and all his other family members and friends. You will be greatly missed Gene, I love you my friend, till we meet again!,” Rutten wrote.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Honkey Tonk Man's In-Ring Future
It's been just under three years since former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Honky Tonk Man wrestled. After losing a Revolution Rumble in Kenner, Louisiana in 2019, it seemed that the WWE Hall of Famer had hung up his boots, just a few months after his induction into the Hall in April by longtime manager "Colonel" Jimmy Hart. That said, there is an old saying in the wrestling business: Never say "never."
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Results – August 11, 2022
The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match!. Crazzy Steve claims that even he can see Steve Maclin and Moose are working together as Steve and Maclin do battle to kick things off! Steve clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Steve delivers a flurry of fists in the corner but Maclin rakes the eyes to bring his momentum to a halt. Maclin locks in Upside Down on the ropes to do some serious damage. Maclin catches Steve in mid-air and dumps him head-first into the canvas. Steve bites him but it’s not enough to stop Maclin’s assault. Steve is Caught in the Crosshairs, followed by KIA from Maclin to win!
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reacts To The Passing Of Judo Gene LeBell
Late on Tuesday, it was announced that grappling pioneer "Judo" Gene LeBell, had passed away at the age of 89. A legendary figure in pro fighting circles, LeBell was referred to as "The God of Grappling" throughout his life, and was seen as some as a central influence to mixed martial arts. He was also known for his work as an actor and stunt coordinator in more than 1,000 films and TV series; he also wrote 12 books and, according to filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, was the inspiration for character Cliff Booth in Tarantino's most recent film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On Penelope Ford's AEW TV Return
Ford is an AEW original, having signed with the company back in 2019. She started off as a ringside presence rather than an in-ring competitor, first as the valet to former AEW talent Joey Janela, then finding herself by the side of Kip Sabian, who she married in 2021. Shortly before vanishing from TV, Ford competed in a landmark match for herself on "AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash," as she teamed with The Bunny to take on Tay Conti (now known as Tay Melo after her own nuptials) and Anna Jay in a bloody street fight. Ford took part in a wild spot in that match, as Conti hit Ford with a piledriver off the apron through a table. This took Ford out of commission and allowed Anna Jay to put the Queenslayer on Bunny for the submission victory.
411mania.com
Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.11.22
We are only 24 hours away from Impacts next live event Emergence and the build has been solid. Now we look to close things out with a banger of a go home show. As we approach the epic encounter between Alex Shelley and Josh Alexander for the Impact world championship the two will go face to face and sign a contract for their match. Seems like a last minute thing given the match is tomorrow I feel like Scott should’ve locked this match up sooner but alas.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Injury Update On Kris Statlander
Since joining AEW in the fall of 2019, Kris Statlander has gone through quite a bit. She's been a part of the popular group Best Friends alongside Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Berretta, transitioned her alien character to a more realistic persona, and has received two high profile AEW Women's World Championship matches on PPV against Nyla Rose and Britt Baker.
