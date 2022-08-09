The wrestling and martial arts world has lost a legend as Gene Lebell has passed away. PWInsider reports that Lebell passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89. Lebell was best known for his martial arts work and as a stunt performer, and is famour for his grappling, which he popularized in professional fighting. Lebell was the son of Aileen Eaton, who ran the Olympic Autorium in Los Angeles where professional wrestling was hosted. He trained in catch wrestling and boxing from early on, training under Ed “Strangler” Lewis at the early age of seven and also training in judo. He competed in judo and won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before transitioning over to professional wrestling. He would compete in NWA Los Angeles (which his brother Mike promoted) as well as Don Owens in the Pacific Northwest and the Funks in Amarillo, sometimes under a mask as The Hangman.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO