Economy

Ohio Capital Journal

Fewer people are moving as interest rates, rents rise

This story originally appeared in Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. Most people move during the spring and summer months, but many would-be movers stayed put this May and June amid higher interest rates and rising rents, according to change-of-address data from the U.S. Postal Service. Every state saw fewer people moving in […] The post Fewer people are moving as interest rates, rents rise appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is

Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
The Associated Press

CoreLogic: National Mortgage Delinquencies Reach Another New Low in May

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- CoreLogic, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its monthly Loan Performance Insights Report for May 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005467/en/ Figure 1: National Overview of Loan Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
Washington Examiner

Egg prices soar 47% in latest inflation woe for consumers

The price of eggs is soaring as yet another staple item is hit by inflation. The cost of eggs increased 47% in July, leaving emotional customers staring at bare store shelves that normally hold the lower-cost brands. In California, where a new law pushed up prices because it outlawed sales that were not cage-free, the average cost per dozen is $4.52. This price is only outdone by Hawaii, which comes in at a whopping $7, according to the data mining site Expatistan.
