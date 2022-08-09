The price of eggs is soaring as yet another staple item is hit by inflation. The cost of eggs increased 47% in July, leaving emotional customers staring at bare store shelves that normally hold the lower-cost brands. In California, where a new law pushed up prices because it outlawed sales that were not cage-free, the average cost per dozen is $4.52. This price is only outdone by Hawaii, which comes in at a whopping $7, according to the data mining site Expatistan.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO