Alabama Basketball Delivers Another Dominant Performance on International Tour
The Crimson Tide rolled over Lithuania's B-Team 120-61 in Paris Thursday evening.
On the Road with Olivia and Claudia Episode Nine: East Limestone and West Limestone
As we gear up for the high school football season, News 19 will be previewing more than 40 of our Tennessee Valley programs. Episode nine features the West Limestone Wildcats and East Limestone Indians.
Lexington Progress
LHS Lady Tiger Volleyball Takes on Brighton
With the start of the regular season right around the corner, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team was getting in some more practice over the weekend, as the team traveled to Henderson, Tennessee to compete in a play day at Freed-Hardeman University. Lexington took on Brighton High School and Huntingdon High School during the competition and the Lady Tigers were victorious over Huntingdon, 3-0, and also over the Brighton Lady Cardinals, 2-1.
