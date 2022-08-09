With the start of the regular season right around the corner, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team was getting in some more practice over the weekend, as the team traveled to Henderson, Tennessee to compete in a play day at Freed-Hardeman University. Lexington took on Brighton High School and Huntingdon High School during the competition and the Lady Tigers were victorious over Huntingdon, 3-0, and also over the Brighton Lady Cardinals, 2-1.

LEXINGTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO