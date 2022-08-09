Made in Arkansas, the New BC40 Blends XC Race with Downcountry Capabilities. With ALLIED Cycle Works located in the singletrack mecca of Arkansas and mountain biking being an integral part of the team’s DNA, it was only a matter of time before a mountain bike chassis was in development. Introducing the BC40, a monumental mountain bike that blends XC Race with Downcountry abilities. Designed, built, and tested in-house at their factory in Northwest Arkansas, the bike is named after the iconic Back 40 trail system that weaves its way up and down the ridges and valleys near Bentonville.

