Read full article on original website
Related
Fall Closures at Lake Ouachita
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District will temporarily close the following recreation areas at Lake Ouachita, Arkansas, for routine maintenance and repairs during the fall/winter season:. Brady Mountain Area A (Campsites 66-77) will close on September 5, and the Corps Boat Ramp, Pavilion, and overflow parking will...
Arkansas Trail and Museum Projects Awarded $3 Million
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $3 million in American Rescue Plan grants to support Arkansas as it recovers from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The EDA investments announced today are:. Garland County, Arkansas, will receive a...
Arkansas-based bike builder Debuts Carbon Mountain Bike
Made in Arkansas, the New BC40 Blends XC Race with Downcountry Capabilities. With ALLIED Cycle Works located in the singletrack mecca of Arkansas and mountain biking being an integral part of the team’s DNA, it was only a matter of time before a mountain bike chassis was in development. Introducing the BC40, a monumental mountain bike that blends XC Race with Downcountry abilities. Designed, built, and tested in-house at their factory in Northwest Arkansas, the bike is named after the iconic Back 40 trail system that weaves its way up and down the ridges and valleys near Bentonville.
It’s Arkansas Burn Ban Season
It happens every summer in the south and lately has become the norm in many Western States. You look forward to a weekend camping trip, maybe a longer vacation. You’re planning on pulling the RV up to your favorite lake or mountain campsite, you’re headed out on an overnight backpacking trip, or maybe the plan is an overnight float with camping riverside. As you get close to your destination you notice, burn ban signs.
Arkansas Outside
Little Rock, AR
726
Followers
158
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
Outdoor Recreation News from Arkansas with coverage of events and destinations mainly in the state. We cover Hiking, Camping, Mountain Biking, Road Cycling, Kayaking, Canoeing, Trail Running, Backpacking, Rock Climbing, and more.http://www.arkansasoutside.com
Comments / 0