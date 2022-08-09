ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

New Iberia Girl Missing, Authorities Ask for Your Help

 date 2022-08-09
A New Iberia girl is missing and authorities are hoping that you have information on her whereabouts.

The girl, 13, was last seen last night, August 8th, at around 10 pm.

I am certain that her family is distraught over her disappearance.

KLFY TV10 is reporting that New Iberia Police is the agency asking for information about the missing girl.

Her name is Ekeacus Angelle, and she is described as standing five feet, five inches in height. Angelle is reported to way around 180 lbs.

She was last seen in the 400 block of Caroline Street in New Iberia.

There is no information as to where Angelle may have traveled, and no information as to what she was wearing when she disappeared.

According to the website Missing Kids , federal law requires that child be entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) anytime a child is reported missing to law enforcement.  According to FBI statistics, there were over 330,000 children reported missing in 2021 alone.

If you have any information regarding her disappearance, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306. You can also call the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers hotline, anonymously, at (337) 364-TIPS.

Ekeacus, if you are in need of someone to talk to, or if you are in need of assistance, there are people who can help. The National Runaway Safeline has resources to help keep you safe. You can click the link to chat with a counselor or to get more information, or you can call 1-800-RUNAWAY.

