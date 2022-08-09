ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ryan Giggs ‘kicked his naked girlfriend out of Dubai hotel room’

By Helen Pidd North of England editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqHoM_0hANipWu00
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arrives at Manchester crown court on Tuesday. Photograph: Peter Powell/PA

Ryan Giggs kicked his naked girlfriend out of a hotel room in Dubai when she accused him of messaging another woman, his assault trial has heard.

The former Manchester United footballer was on holiday in Dubai visiting Kate Greville when the alleged incident occurred, a jury at Manchester crown court was told.

In a police interview video played to the jury, Greville told detectives that Giggs “flipped” when the pair were in a nightclub and she saw him message “another girl”. Giggs insisted that he was messaging his daughter and when they got back to the hotel room evicted her from their suite, she claimed.

“He literally flipped again,” she said, when interviewed by police weeks after she alleged he headbutted her in November 2020.

“He grabbed me, I had no clothes on, he grabbed me by my arm, my wrist, so hard, and literally dragged me into the lounge bit of the suite, grabbed me, put me on the floor, and took all my suitcases, all my belongings, all my make-up and just threw it all into the corridor and literally shut the door and wouldn’t let me into the bedroom. I’m there, naked. All my stuff was in the middle of the corridor and I was like: what just happened?”

Greville, a PR executive, said Giggs was “almost like he was two people” during their relationship. There was “nice” Ryan and “nasty” Ryan, who was violent and controlling.

She told police she met the Manchester United star in 2013, when her firm was contracted to help him and fellow United player Gary Neville open their Cafe Football and Hotel Football ventures.

She said she and Giggs began an affair when they were both married. She was in an “unhappy” and “really controlling” marriage, which Giggs helped her escape, and he said he wanted to leave his wife, Stacey, for her. Before long, the pair fell in love and by May 2016 their relationship was public.

“I was massively in love with him. I thought he was the best thing ever,” she said in her first police interview. “I genuinely thought he was my soulmate and best friend. You know those love stories you see in the movies? That’s how it felt to me.”

Nonetheless, there were “red flags” from the start, she told police, describing how he would turn up at her flat and ring her buzzer incessantly if she did not answer his calls or messages, and threaten to tell her boss about their affair. On one occasion, when she would not let him in, he shouted: “You are a whore. Have you got somebody in there?”

Later, when they had been arguing, he would turn up at her gym and follow her home, she alleged.

When Giggs failed to leave Stacey, Greville moved to Abu Dhabi “to get away from him”, the court heard. But he continued to bombard her with messages and she eventually agreed to move back to Manchester after Giggs said they could have a baby. Later, when she found out he had been seeing other women, he denied ever promising her this.

One man emailed Greville to say that his wife had been sent a naked photo of Giggs. Greville looked at the photo and realised it was the same one he had sent her a few weeks earlier. She said she confronted Giggs, only for him to claim it had been sent “ages ago” and “passed it off as a bit of banter”.

But she knew the photo was recent. “It’s like your whole body goes into a shock. That was the first time I realised … actually, maybe he’s not what I think he is,” she told police.

On another occasion, when they were arguing and Greville blocked him on social media, she claims Giggs sent her a message entitled “Blackmail”, which contained a video. She did not open the video but feared it was a sex tape the pair had made.

Giggs denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting her, causing her actual bodily harm, and of assaulting her younger sister, Emma Greville, at their home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on 1 November 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging

Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
Person
Gary Neville
BBC

Paedophile jailed for life for repeatedly raping 13-year-old girl

A "predatory" paedophile who repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl has been jailed for life. Chris Morriss, 49, was convicted of 10 counts of rape at Preston Crown Court and must serve a minimum of 11 years before he is eligible for parole. Police said Morriss, formerly of Denecliff, Liverpool, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 35, was 'beaten and knelt on by police and security staff' at Magaluf nightclub before he died, his millionaire brother says

A British father-of-two has died after he was allegedly attacked by a group of bouncers in Spain before being 'knelt on by police officers as he begged for his life'. Tobias White-Sansom, 35, from Nottingham, succumbed to his injuries after spending five days in hospital following the incident on the notorious Magaluf strip in Majorca.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman who died on flight home ‘was in seat next to her family for another 8 hours’

The family of a British woman who died during a flight from Hong Kong to the UK were sat next to her for eight hours after efforts to save her were unsuccessful, a friend said. Helen Rhodes, 46, was travelling home to the UK to begin a “new chapter” with her husband Simon and two children. The family had lived in Hong Kong for 15 years and were planning on renovating their UK home on return, neighbours have said. A few hours into the 5 August flight, Ms Rhodes was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated. Neighbour and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Millionaire luxury sofa designer and her husband sue neighbour for £770,000 over six-figure loan he never paid back in legal fight that has cost them their five-bed beachfront family home

A millionaire luxury sofa designer is suing her friend and neighbour for more than £770,000 in a bitter dispute over a loan she gave him that he never paid back. Ginny Avison and her husband Andrew were good friends with Glenrick White back in 2014 when he asked them to lend him £210,000 for a multi-million-pound investment in the Caribbean.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#Violent Crime#Manchester Crown Court
Daily Mail

Family of 'lovely' midwife who died suddenly on flight to Britain after 15 years in Hong Kong were 'so excited' about returning and planned to renovate their house, neighbours reveal as fundraiser to help grieving relatives nears £20,000

The family of a midwife who died on board a flight to Britain had been 'so excited' about returning to the UK and had planned to begin a 'new chapter' and renovate their house after living in Hong Kong for 15 years, neighbours revealed - as a fundraiser to support them nears £20,000.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Abu Dhabi
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
The Independent

Group caught having barbecue at reservoir depleted by heatwave face £2,500 fine

A group of five men enjoying a barbecue in the hot weather at Dovestone Reservoir, near Saddleworth, could face fines of up to £2,500 for breaching the Public Spaces Protection Order.The men were found on Wednesday 10 August by local fire services and officers from Greater Manchester Police, who have now warned the public to not take a barbecue onto the moors due to the fire risk it can pose.Greater Manchester Police took to social media to ensure others are aware of the risks.A tweet from Greater Manchester Police said: “Earlier today, five males were caught by GMP Oldham and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

‘A gambler’s wet dream and an accountant’s worst nightmare!’: the huge allure of the micro-festival

“We started out with five of us putting £100 in a pot and hoping for the best,” says Henry Morris of the micro electronic music festival Field Maneuvers. Along with Leon Cole and Ele Beattie, they’ve thrown their annual “no frills rave” in a secret countryside location since 2013 when 350 people showed up to get sweaty in a field. “It started as a party for us and our friends and it still is, it’s just gotten a bit bigger,” says Beattie. This year’s event, featuring Kode9 and Overmono, will host 1,500 people but there’s no intention to expand further.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

398K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy