After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
The character, played by Norman Reedus, will likely be facing off against super speedy zombies in the show
Purple Hearts has been a major hit for Netflix, clocking the most hours watched in a week since Don't Look Up. Yes, even the star-studded The Gray Man didn't stand a chance against the romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. It centres on aspiring singer-songwriter Cassie (Carson) and Luke (Galitzine), a marine, who decide to enter a sham marriage, only to end up falling in love.
Filming is underway on Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead. Director and executive producer Michael E. Satrazemis revealed an August 8 start date live on Sunday's Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022 special, teasing a "reinvention" as the series moves production from Texas to Savannah, Georgia. Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who took the reins from series co-creator Dave Erickson in Season 4, are returning as executive producers alongside AMC's Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple. Former Fear lead Kim Dickens, who guest-starred in June's "Gone" season finale, is returning as a series regular opposite Lennie James as Morgan Jones.
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
Better Call Saul spoilers ahead for season 6 episode 'Fun and Games'. In the latest instalment of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul, after convincing Don Eladio that he never laid a glove on Lalo Salamanca, Gus Fring indulged in a little wine bar flirtation before straightening himself up and making a quick getaway.
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Nine 'Better Call Saul' finale theories, one of which has to be correct according to Bob Odenkirk's estimate.
Brace yourselves, The Walking Dead fans, because San Diego Comic-Con has announced a slew of expansions to TWD universe. During panels at the convention, AMC made it clear that there is plenty to look forward to, including the new anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, a Rick and Michonne spinoff, and, of course, the premiere date for the final episodes of the series that started it all.
Minor Walking Dead spoilers follow. Isle of the Dead boss Scott M Gimple has teased Maggie and Negan's "chaotic" Walking Dead spin-off. With The Walking Dead set to conclude with its 11th and final season, multiple characters are being split off into their own adventures – Daryl Dixon is headed to France with those smart zombies while arch-enemies Maggie and Negan have to team up in New York City.
Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein has opened up about his role as Hercules in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder – specifically, the training process for it. In case you missed it, Goldstein has a cameo in a post-credits scene of the movie where he shows up as Hercules after Russell Crowe's Zeus calls for him to go and hunt Thor down.
Breathing new life into a franchise that even a die-hard (pardon the puns) horror fan like myself has grown weary of, as casts scatter and tiresomely odious human antagonists keep obscuring the zombie-scape, Tales of the Walking Dead is a welcome reminder that less can be more. I’ve seen four...
A FOOTBALL field-sized collection of underwater chimneys has been discovered by deep-sea scientists. Caused by magmatic activity, these formations are providing an exciting insight into what exactly is going down on the sea floor. The McDermott lab at Lehigh lead the research that took place along the East Pacific Rise...
