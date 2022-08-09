ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
communityadvocate.com

After consultant hired, Northborough talks next steps for White Cliffs

NORTHBOROUGH – A consultant helping the White Cliffs Committee market the mansion said July 20 that a key next step in the project will be to formulate ways to judge future responses to requests for proposals (RFP). Kirk and Company’s Brett Pelletier, who is the consultant, said deciding on...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
theweektoday.com

Rochester Planning Board considers solar moratorium

ROCHESTER – Fall town meeting voters may decide whether to place a temporary ban on solar energy fields, the Rochester Planning Board discussed at their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9. A solar moratorium would temporarily prohibit new solar fields in Rochester, allowing the town to re-examine their solar bylaws...
ROCHESTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
SCITUATE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Walpole, MA
Norfolk County, MA
Government
County
Norfolk County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
Norfolk, MA
Andover Townsman

Town installs booms in Merrimack River

A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water

SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
SCITUATE, MA
WCVB

Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark

BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government#Solar Panels#Wbz#Walpole Finance Committee#The Board Of Directors#The Agricultural School
Dorchester Reporter

Wu hires union lawyer to reframe labor-management negotiations

Louis Mandarini III worked college summers on the construction sites of TD Garden, then known as the FleetCenter, and the Big Dig during the highway project’s salad days, before costs rose to $24 billion. He grew up in a union family on the North Shore, with his grandfather, the...
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
theweektoday.com

Marion Golf Club takes legal action over enforcement order

MARION — The Marion Golf Club is taking the Marion Conservation Commission to court over an enforcement order that the golf club calls “invalid.”. On Monday, Aug. 8, the Marion Golf Club filed a civil lawsuit against the Marion Conservation Commission in Plymouth Superior Court. In the filing,...
MARION, MA
The Associated Press

Native Americans urge boycott of 'tone deaf' Pilgrim museum

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say Plimoth Patuxet Museums has not lived up to its promise of creating a “bi-cultural museum” that equally tells the story of the European and Indigenous peoples that lived there. They say the “ Historic Patuxet Homesite,” the portion of the mostly outdoor museum focused on traditional Indigenous life, is inadequately small, in need of repairs and staffed by workers who aren’t from local tribes. “We’re saying don’t patronize them, don’t work over there,” said Camille Madison, a member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe on Martha’s Vineyard, who was among those recently venting their frustrations on social media. “We don’t want to engage with them until they can find a way to respect Indigenous knowledge and experience.”
PLYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy