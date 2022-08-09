Read full article on original website
Related
communityadvocate.com
After consultant hired, Northborough talks next steps for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – A consultant helping the White Cliffs Committee market the mansion said July 20 that a key next step in the project will be to formulate ways to judge future responses to requests for proposals (RFP). Kirk and Company’s Brett Pelletier, who is the consultant, said deciding on...
theweektoday.com
Rochester Planning Board considers solar moratorium
ROCHESTER – Fall town meeting voters may decide whether to place a temporary ban on solar energy fields, the Rochester Planning Board discussed at their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9. A solar moratorium would temporarily prohibit new solar fields in Rochester, allowing the town to re-examine their solar bylaws...
‘Only flush when absolutely necessary’: Provincetown declares sewer emergency
"Any restaurant or food service business in this service area will need to cease operations immediately." Provincetown declared a sewer emergency on Thursday, urging residents and businesses in a portion of the town to “drastically reduce flow” into the wastewater system while repairs are underway on the downtown sewer system.
WCVB
Massachusetts town of Scituate issues warning to residents about drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — Scituate officials are warning residents of the Massachusetts town about manganese levels in the drinking water. A notice from the Scituate Water Division states that water sample results received on July 26 confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter (mg/L), which is in excess of the level advised by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
South Shore town warns residents after chemical found in drinking water
SCITUATE, Mass. — A South Shore town issued a warning to residents after samplings confirmed the presence of a chemical in the town’s drinking water supply. Water sample results in late July showed confirmed manganese levels of 0.330 milligrams per liter, which is in excess of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection advisory level, according to the Scituate Water Division.
WCVB
Faneuil Hall protesters urge officials to change name of Boston landmark
BOSTON — Protesters gathered Wednesday in Boston City Hall to urge officials to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Activists say the Boston landmark's namesake, Peter Faneuil, was a slave owner and trafficker. Demonstrators filed in to the City Council chamber for a brief, silent, sit-in during a regularly-scheduled...
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dorchester Reporter
Wu hires union lawyer to reframe labor-management negotiations
Louis Mandarini III worked college summers on the construction sites of TD Garden, then known as the FleetCenter, and the Big Dig during the highway project’s salad days, before costs rose to $24 billion. He grew up in a union family on the North Shore, with his grandfather, the...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Organic compost is the likely culprit of PFAS contamination in a rural Massachusetts town
Concerns about chemicals in water and soil are part of what fuels the organic movement. So it came as a shock to residents of Westminster, Mass., that the likely cause of PFAS contamination in their town — affecting about 200 properties — is organic compost. PFAS chemicals are...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
WBUR
New project over Mass. Pike may stitch long-separated neighborhoods back together
Construction is ramping up on the first project of its kind in Boston in 40 years. Parcel 12 is a two-building complex connected by a public plaza that stretches across the Massachusetts Turnpike at Newbury Street at Massachusetts Avenue. Construction crews are already done building the decking that will support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgbh.org
In secretary of the commonwealth debate, Galvin touts his experience while Sullivan pokes holes in his record
The Democratic contenders for secretary of the commonwealth squared off Wednesday in a Greater Boston debate that centered largely on efforts to increase voter turnout and break down barriers at the ballot box. Seven-term incumbent Bill Galvin touted his years of experience in the role while Tanisha Sullivan, an attorney...
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
wgbh.org
Private equity firms control New Bedford's fishing industry, investigation shows
New Bedford is one of the biggest commercial fishing ports in the United States — and almost entirely owned by foreign private equity firms, according to a joint investigation from New Bedford Light reporter Will Sennott and ProPublica. Blue Harvest Fisheries, one of the largest fisheries on the East...
Take a Look Inside Worcester's New RMV Center
WORCESTER - The new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Worcester opened on Monday. WATCH: Take a look inside the new Worcester RMV center below. The RMV moved the Worcester branch from 611 Main St. to 50 S.W. Cutoff inside the space previously occupied by Big Y Supermarket. The...
theweektoday.com
Marion Golf Club takes legal action over enforcement order
MARION — The Marion Golf Club is taking the Marion Conservation Commission to court over an enforcement order that the golf club calls “invalid.”. On Monday, Aug. 8, the Marion Golf Club filed a civil lawsuit against the Marion Conservation Commission in Plymouth Superior Court. In the filing,...
fallriverreporter.com
Horseneck Beach State Reservation closes according to Department of Conservation and Recreation
Effective at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has implemented a closure of Horseneck Beach State Reservation in the Town of Westport for the remainder of the day due to a Portuguese man o’ war sighting, as well as dangerous ocean conditions, including intense rip tide.
Native Americans urge boycott of 'tone deaf' Pilgrim museum
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community and their supporters say Plimoth Patuxet Museums has not lived up to its promise of creating a “bi-cultural museum” that equally tells the story of the European and Indigenous peoples that lived there. They say the “ Historic Patuxet Homesite,” the portion of the mostly outdoor museum focused on traditional Indigenous life, is inadequately small, in need of repairs and staffed by workers who aren’t from local tribes. “We’re saying don’t patronize them, don’t work over there,” said Camille Madison, a member of the Aquinnah Wampanoag Tribe on Martha’s Vineyard, who was among those recently venting their frustrations on social media. “We don’t want to engage with them until they can find a way to respect Indigenous knowledge and experience.”
SouthCoast Watering Holes Drying Up as Severe Drought Worsens
The U.S. Drought Monitor says drought conditions in Southeastern Massachusetts, including the Greater New Bedford, Fall River, and Taunton areas, are severe and are likely to get worse before they get better. Already lawns, leaves, and flowers are parched from the lack of rainfall, and now many lakes, ponds, rivers,...
Comments / 0