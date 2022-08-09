Read full article on original website
recipesgram.com
Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)
This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
How to Make a Cherry Dump Cake with Only 5 Ingredients
Cherry cobbler is an all-time favorite dessert. Nothing compares to juicy cherries paired with a tender cake topping. But even though it’s fairly simple to put together a cobbler, we love to take a shortcut to make dessert even faster. Hello, cherry dump cake!. This quick cake resembles a...
thecountrycook.net
Chocolate Cream Pie
With a crunchy Oreo crust and a smooth chocolate filling, this Chocolate Cream Pie recipe is a classic dessert that is always a crowd-pleaser!. This Chocolate Cream Pie is such a classic dessert and one of my personal favorites. This recipe is really hard to mess up. Also, it is a dessert that everyone seems to love! It is super easy to make with easily available ingredients. This is one of those desserts that you will want to bring to any and all occasions. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings, you get the perfect bite every single time!
recipesgram.com
Creamy Cold Banana Cake
This creamy cold banana cake is so delicious! If you like banana desserts then this recipe is the real deal for you! It is very easy to make and you won’t need more than 15 minutes to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 basic pandispan / sponge...
Creamy Zucchini Gratin with Lemony Breadcrumbs
I have a long list of zucchini recipes I want to make throughout summer, but the one I’m most excited about is this comforting zucchini gratin. While a creamy, cheesy casserole sounds like a side that might be a little too rich for hot summer days, this version includes a bright, fresh twist that keeps it in check for the season: a crisp, buttery breadcrumb topping spiked with lemon zest for a bright and summery pop of flavor to contrast the creamy Gruyère sauce.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
Bon Appétit
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine
Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake
This choco Coca-Cola cake is so simple and easy to prepare. You will need less than half an hour to prepare it plus 30-60 minutes to cook. It is an ideal weekend dessert to surprise your family or friends with! Here is the recipe:. Servings 12 slices. Ingredients:. For the...
Bon Appétit
Double-Chocolate Zucchini Bread
This chocolate zucchini bread recipe came about after senior food editor Christina Chaey posed an existential question in the test kitchen one random Tuesday: “What is the point of zucchini bread?” Reader, I slow-blinked. What is the point of zucchini bread?! Is it a celebration of mild-tasting and moisture-filled zucchini? A frantic ploy to keep up with summer’s copious supply? An attempt at enticing picky eaters to eat their vegetables?
How to Soften Cream Cheese 3 Ways
Whether you’re making a homemade cheesecake or a bowl of tangy cream cheese frosting, it’s important that the cream cheese is soft before starting to get a perfectly smooth texture. If cream cheese is blended while it’s cold, the finished dish will have a lumpy, curdled look. No one wants that!
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Bon Appétit
My Mum’s Little Berry Pies Are the Laziest Summer Dessert
The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed. My mum is the kind of lady...
recipesgram.com
Dulce De Leche White Chocolate Cheesecake
Dulce de leche white chocolate cheesecake is a silky, smooth, and creamy dessert experience that you will love! So simple and easy to prepare, but very rich and yummy. Let’s start with the instructions:. Ingredients:. 1 can Dulce de Leche (store-bought or homemade) 350 grams’ chocolate-covered digestive biscuits (like...
Bon Appétit
Yuba Salad With Hot Mustard and Honey Dressing
You can serve this refreshing salad as soon as it’s tossed, but it’s also a great make-ahead salad or banchan since it continues to develop flavor as it sits and marinates (like coleslaw). Ribbons of delicate and almost sweet tofu skin, known as yuba, along with crunchy bell peppers, cucumbers, and quickly blanched green beans, are tossed in a hot mustard and honey dressing for a salad that reminds me of haepari naengchae, the jellyfish dish we ordered on special occasions at the Korean Chinese (a cuisine known as junghwa yori) restaurant my family frequented when I was growing up.
Vintage Cafe Latte Cake Is Airy and Moist
(Tina Rupp/Family Circle) I discovered this recipe in an old issue of Family Circle and, since I'm a coffee addict, I decided to give it a try. The three-tiered cake is moist and the whipped-cream's airiness is a perfect balance.
Bon Appétit
These Frozen Peanut Butter Cups Are Even Better Than Reese’s
All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy that you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed.
