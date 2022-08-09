ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Bossier City, LA
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine

Traffic Stop in Louisiana Results in Drug Arrest After Authorities Find 720 bottles of Promethazine. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on August 10, 2022, that during the week prior, BRPD Officers performed a traffic stop on I-10 East near Dalrymple Drive. Officers checked the vehicle during the traffic stop and discovered 720 bottles of Promethazine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Fast Food#You Drive
MyArkLaMiss

Energy bills continue to skyrocket across Northeast Louisiana

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Many residents here in the Arklamiss are experiencing a major increase in their electricity bills. Some residents claim their bills have doubled and even in some cases tripled in price. Bills are skyrocketing for residential customers amid persistent, sweltering summer heat. Electricity usage has hit record levels as air conditioners […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana Boardwalk sold to Texas-based Routh Group

Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as they will collaborate...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man

Silver Alert Canceled in Louisiana for Missing Man. Mr. Mulleady was located and is safe. The alert has been canceled. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, at 5:30 am, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department for Jose Mulleady. Mr. Mulleady was last seen at approximately 6:43 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie, Louisiana. Mr. Mulleady is driving a 2016 Silver Honda Civic with Louisiana license plate ZWX826. Mr. Mulleady’s vehicle was last seen in St. Bernard Parish on LA 46 traveling towards Orleans Parish.
METAIRIE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy