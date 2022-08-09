Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'
It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jordan Love
Jordan Love is set to step into the spotlight for the Green Bay Packers this preseason. Love is going to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night as the Packers want to see the improvements he's made during the offseason. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers also wants to see...
Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
NFL Preseason odds: Packers vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
A rematch of the NFC Divisional Round is set to take place as the Green Bay Packers meet up with the San Francisco 49ers where the stakes will be a whole let less when the pair last met. With that being said, it is about that time to take a sneak peek into our NFL preseason odds series, where our Packers-49ers prediction and pick will be selected.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club on tour of Lambeau Field
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers surprised a Boys and Girls Club during a tour of Lambeau Field on Wednesday, taking pictures with the group.
Packers Announce The Signing Of New Running Back
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves. The team released wide receiver Osirus Mitchell and longsnapper Steven Wirtell. With those two gone, the team brought in safety Micah Abernathy and running back Dexter Williams. Williams was a sixth-round draft pick by the Packers during...
Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs
The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said. The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
Packers Sign Micah Abernathy, Give Him Instant Snaps
The USFL helped new safety Micah Abernathy resurrect his NFL dreams.
Bears Have Officially Responded To Roquan Smith's Trade Request
Frustrated by the lack of progress in contract negotiations between he and the Bears, star linebacker Roquan Smith requested to be traded on Tuesday. In a written statement shared by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith alleged that the "new front office regime doesn't value me here" and accused them of "trying to take advantage of me."
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries.
One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries. With the Bears currently down four wide receivers due to Injury it’s a golden opportunity for someone to show the new coaching staff what they can do. It seems Dazz Newsome maybe taking that opportunity. He’s been making some plays when the Bears are in desperate need of receiver help.
The Bears Might Have Suffered Another Significant Injury
The hits keep on coming for the Chicago Bears receiving core. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, David Moore suffered a potentially serious injury and had to be carted off the practice field on Tuesday. Moore's injury is all the more devastating considering the Bears WR corps is already thin...
Lions GM hints at Jameson Williams’ timetable for return from ACL injury
The Detroit Lions went all in on Jameson Williams when they traded up in the 2022 NFL Draft to scoop him up as the No. 12 overall pick. The former Ohio State and Alabama standout is still rehabbing a torn ACL and as it is, it doesn’t look like he’s going to be ready when the Lions kick off their season.
Justin Fields flashes beautiful deep ball during Chicago Bears scrimmage
Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for over a year to see the quarterback play of Justin Fields and in Tuesday’s Bear’s practice, he didn’t disappoint. Fields floated a beautiful downfield pass to Darnell Mooney to the cheers of the fans in the stands, which Mooney caught with one hand over a defender.
Bulls rookie feared out for season with serious knee injury
The Chicago Bulls have just been hit with unfortunate news, with K.J. Johnson of NBC Sports reporting that undrafted rookie Justin Lewis has gone down with a serious lower-body injury. “Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered...
Timberwolves Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s an age-old debate in the NBA. Given the choice, what should a team prioritize – offense or defense?. An old adage says that defense wins championships. That may be true, but in the modern NBA, you’re not going to get very far if you can’t outscore the opposition. Realistically, two-way teams give themselves the best chance of success.
