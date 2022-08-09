ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Yardbarker

Former NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt is 'optimistic' about the Chicago Bears than he has been 'in the last 10 years'

It has not been a great run for the Chicago Bears as of late. The team last went to the Super Bowl in 2007 (where they lost the Indianapolis Colts) and their last appearance before that--during the "Monsters of the Midway" era--dates further back to 1985. Chicago hasn't even won a playoff game since 2010, and the organization is back to square one this season, featuring a new head coach and general manager.
The Spun

Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Reportedly Release Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers trimmed their roster this Wednesday, waiving wide receiver Osirus Mitchell. Parting ways with Mitchell shouldn't really affect Green Bay's depth chart. Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Romeo Doubs and Amari Rodgers are all expected to make the Week 1 roster. Mitchell has been...
ClutchPoints

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home from the team’s practice on Thursday morning. He was reportedly not feeling well and left the team’s facility, according to head coach Kevin O’Connell. It is still unknown at this time what the illness is and how serious it might be. His availability for Sunday’s preseason opener […] The post Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sent home from training camp with mysterious illness appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Packers Announce The Signing Of New Running Back

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers announced a series of roster moves. The team released wide receiver Osirus Mitchell and longsnapper Steven Wirtell. With those two gone, the team brought in safety Micah Abernathy and running back Dexter Williams. Williams was a sixth-round draft pick by the Packers during...
Yardbarker

Packers Working Out One of Former Running Backs

The Green Bay Packers are working out running back Dexter Williams, a sixth-round pick by the team in 2019, on Tuesday, a source said. The Packers could be a bit short-handed at running back for Friday’s preseason opener at the 49ers. Starters Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon are unlikely to play, Patrick Taylor missed time with a groin injury and Kylin Hill is battling back from his torn ACL. That leaves only Taylor (maybe) and undrafted rookies B.J. Baylor and Tyler Goodson to face the 49ers.
The Spun

Bears Have Officially Responded To Roquan Smith's Trade Request

Frustrated by the lack of progress in contract negotiations between he and the Bears, star linebacker Roquan Smith requested to be traded on Tuesday. In a written statement shared by the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith alleged that the "new front office regime doesn't value me here" and accused them of "trying to take advantage of me."
Yardbarker

One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries.

One Bears second year player is taking advantage of injuries. With the Bears currently down four wide receivers due to Injury it’s a golden opportunity for someone to show the new coaching staff what they can do. It seems Dazz Newsome maybe taking that opportunity. He’s been making some plays when the Bears are in desperate need of receiver help.
NFL
The Spun

The Bears Might Have Suffered Another Significant Injury

The hits keep on coming for the Chicago Bears receiving core. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, David Moore suffered a potentially serious injury and had to be carted off the practice field on Tuesday. Moore's injury is all the more devastating considering the Bears WR corps is already thin...
saturdaytradition.com

Justin Fields flashes beautiful deep ball during Chicago Bears scrimmage

Chicago Bears fans have been waiting for over a year to see the quarterback play of Justin Fields and in Tuesday’s Bear’s practice, he didn’t disappoint. Fields floated a beautiful downfield pass to Darnell Mooney to the cheers of the fans in the stands, which Mooney caught with one hand over a defender.
ClutchPoints

Bulls rookie feared out for season with serious knee injury

The Chicago Bulls have just been hit with unfortunate news, with K.J. Johnson of NBC Sports reporting that undrafted rookie Justin Lewis has gone down with a serious lower-body injury. “Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered...
