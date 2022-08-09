ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keto Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Creamy Parmesan Mushroom Chicken recipe combines cheese, wine, and garlic, to deliver immense flavor. With large chunks of chicken and soft mushrooms, this dish will fill stomachs with its savory gooey goodness. This dish can be prepared in 10 minutes and cooked in 20. Check out the video above...
Air Fryer Green Beans with Parmesan

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. These green beans are cooked to perfection in the air fryer! They are perfectly tender with a delightful crunch and then smothered in the most delicious flavors of parmesan, lemon, and garlic!
Vice

Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe

Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA

Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
Amazing Grilled Chicken: Recipes Worth Cooking

What makes this grilled chicken recipe amazing? From its simple but flavorful marinade to the browned charred perfection, and perfectly moist first bite. We guarantee that this recipe will deliver a memorable piece of chicken!. This recipe takes 10 minutes to prep. 30 minutes to marinade, and 20 minutes to...
Summer Squash Pasta

This easy summer squash pasta is ready in 30 minutes. It is veggie packed and is the perfect use for summer squash and zucchini from the garden. You serve this pasta with fresh burrata that makes it creamy and delicious. Summer Squash Pasta. Do you have extra zucchini to use...
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill

Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes

You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies

If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
Sommelier Tries A 94 Year Old Red Wine

Sommelier André Hueston Mack opens and tries a nearly 100-year-old bottle of red wine on this edition of 'World of Wine.' Watch André offer his thoughts on the taste, appearance, and complexity of a 1928 Château Brainaire-Cucru - a wine which last felt the kiss of fresh air in the year Mickey Mouse was created.
Campfire Doughnuts

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
One-pan Greek Lemon Chicken

Easy clean-up and all the flavor. There’s nothing quite so nice as when you can make a tasty dinner all in one pan. This one-pan Greek lemon chicken recipe is filled with flavor and is a breeze to make. This is the meal for when you’re craving something really tasty, but are also eyeing the menu of your go-to takeout place as well. Sometimes you just don’t feel like spending a lot of time cooking. This recipe is for those nights, but don’t let the low-investment time fool you. This one is as delicious as they come, perfectly spiced with Mediterranean herbs.
Can You Eat Watermelon Seeds?

What child hasn’t experienced the soul-gripping fear of a watermelon growing in their tummy after accidentally swallowing one of the seeds? We’ve all heard the old wives’ tale growing up, but most of us never learned the answer to the age-old question—can you eat watermelon seeds?
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff

This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
Watermelon Salad (with Fresh Lime Vinaigrette)

With fresh ingredients and a homemade vinaigrette, this Watermelon Salad is a great summertime salad that combines sweet and salty for the perfect balance!. The combination of salty and sweet in this Watermelon Salad is absolutely delicious. I know you may not normally think to put watermelon in a salad but it really adds a unique and surprising flavor. Topped with a lime vinaigrette dressing, it really sets it over the top and is super refreshing. So many fresh flavors come together to create this Watermelon Salad recipe that you have to make it at least once!
Nana's Lime Sherbet Punch

When country music singer Kane Brown was growing up, his grandmother would whip up this quick and frosty lime sherbet punch that he still craves to this day. "I haven't had it in awhile, but if my Nana brought it up today, I'd drink the whole bowl," Brown says. Similar...
