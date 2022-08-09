Read full article on original website
Here’s the Real Reason Serena Is Retiring From Tennis & When She’ll Play Her Last Game
Click here to read the full article. After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring? The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.” Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was...
theScore
Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open
Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
TODAY.com
Serena Williams says she had to choose between motherhood and tennis. Being a mom won.
On Tuesday, Serena Williams announced she will step away from tennis to focus on growing her family. It's not a decision the tennis star came to easily. In an essay for Vogue, Williams, 40, said she "never wanted to have to choose between tennis and family." "I don't think it's...
Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams
In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years
Click here to read the full article. During her nearly three-decade tennis career, Serena Williams broke barriers not only in the sport, but also in fashion and activism. Since she turned professional in 1995, Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, completely transformed the world of tennis, paving the way for more people of color, particularly Black people, to make a name for themselves.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Now at age 40, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles,...
ESPN
Serena Williams loses 2nd-round match in Toronto after indicating playing career is winding down
TORONTO -- Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn't smile. She didn't wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs -- oh, so many signs -- with messages such as "Queen'' or "Thank you.''
NBC Sports
How does Serena Williams compare to other tennis greats?
One of the most storied careers in tennis history is about to come to a close. Serena Williams wrote in an editorial for Vogue’s September issue that she will retire sometime after the U.S. Open. The Grand Slam event will get started in New York at the end of August and is the site of some of her most iconic moments.
Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Decision To Step Away From Tennis
The story of Serena Williams and her sister Venus getting into tennis as girls, while their father hustled to make them into great tennis players was made into the Oscar-nominated film "King Richard." One of the producers of the film was Isha Price — the older half-sister to Serena and Venus. She told NPR "Serena is hands down the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], she's the best that has ever done it. But even she said historically that doesn't happen without Venus, that there had to be somebody to bust that door open."
Serena Williams Ends Tennis Career
On Monday, Serena Williams outlasted Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first-round of the Canadian Open. Williams’ 6-3, 6-4 triumph not only marked her pro first victory in more than a year, but it would ultimately be one of her last. On Tuesday, Williams wrote an in-depth essay discussing her decision to step away from the sport she has devoted much of her life to.
Serena Williams is retiring. Her legendary career will have changed tennis forever, from increasing Black representation on the courts to equal pay.
"I'd like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court," Williams wrote in an essay for Vogue.
Serena Williams Reflects on Her Life in Looks: From Nike Catsuits to Camp Gucci
“The French Open was kind of upset about it,” tennis legend Serena Williams says of that instantly iconic —and controversial— black catsuit she wore at the 2018 French Open. Williams is certainly no stranger to sparking conversations with her fashion. The seven-time Wimbledon champ has spent nearly three decades dominating the court, wearing everything from denim-on-denim competition looks to Virgil Abloh-designed tutus. In a new video, Williams sits down with Vogue to revisit some of her most memorable looks on and off the court.
“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration
Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
NBC Sports
Tennis legend Serena Williams announces her retirement
Serena Williams is preparing to say farewell to professional tennis after a 22-year career that included a record 23 Grand Slam victories, the most in the Open Era. In an editorial penned for Vogue magazine’s September 2022 issue, Williams, 40, revealed that while she loved tennis, “she’s ready to move on to new things. ... It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she wrote.
Welcome to Fashion’s New World! Why Everything’s Changing—And Who’s Behind It
There was a moment, midway through the Balenciaga show at the New York Stock Exchange in May, when the venue’s countless stock-ticker displays began to freak out, screens flashing and pixelating in time with the techno soundtrack as latex-masked models clad in satirically large business suits stomped by, never breaking stride. Aha, I thought: Yes, truly we are living in the extended-dance-remix era of late capitalism. Everything’s breaking down—global pandemic, culture war, actual war, climate crisis, inflation, what even is crypto, anyway?—but the song keeps playing on its endless loop, and so we keep dancing to its beat.
