The story of Serena Williams and her sister Venus getting into tennis as girls, while their father hustled to make them into great tennis players was made into the Oscar-nominated film "King Richard." One of the producers of the film was Isha Price — the older half-sister to Serena and Venus. She told NPR "Serena is hands down the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], she's the best that has ever done it. But even she said historically that doesn't happen without Venus, that there had to be somebody to bust that door open."

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO