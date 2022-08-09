Read full article on original website
How Much Is Serena Williams Worth?
One of the top female tennis players of all time, Serena Williams has won 23 singles Grand Slam titles, gold medals at three different Olympic games and more prize money than any female tennis player...
theScore
Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open
Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams
In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years
Click here to read the full article. During her nearly three-decade tennis career, Serena Williams broke barriers not only in the sport, but also in fashion and activism. Since she turned professional in 1995, Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, completely transformed the world of tennis, paving the way for more people of color, particularly Black people, to make a name for themselves.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Now at age 40, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles,...
ESPN
Serena Williams loses 2nd-round match in Toronto after indicating playing career is winding down
TORONTO -- Serena Williams wore her game face when she stepped out into the stadium for her first match since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis. Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn't smile. She didn't wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some folks in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held aloft hand-drawn signs -- oh, so many signs -- with messages such as "Queen'' or "Thank you.''
Serena Williams looks ahead to life after tennis
One of the greatest tennis players of all time is preparing to step off the court. Serena Williams says she is "evolving away from tennis" after competing in this year's U.S. Open. Analis Bailey, a sports reporter for USA Today, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the significance of this announcement and of the woman who made it.
Serena Williams 'Hates' That She's Retiring & She Had To Choose Between 'Tennis & A Family'
Serena Williams, one of the greatest women's tennis players in history, says she's just about ready to retire from the sport after a 27-year-long career and 23 grand slam singles titles. The 40-year-old revealed that she will be saying "farewell" to tennis in a lengthy interview with Vogue, which was...
They couldn’t touch her: how Serena Williams became a rare legend
Only in America could Serena Williams happen. Only in the US could this particular amalgam of style, determination and edge take form: a black female Jehovah’s Witness from Compton, who persevered in the face of racism, sexism, illness and family tragedy to unapologetically rewrite the history of a sport predominantly owned, played and watched by affluent white people.
Serena Williams Opens Up About Her Decision To Step Away From Tennis
The story of Serena Williams and her sister Venus getting into tennis as girls, while their father hustled to make them into great tennis players was made into the Oscar-nominated film "King Richard." One of the producers of the film was Isha Price — the older half-sister to Serena and Venus. She told NPR "Serena is hands down the GOAT [Greatest Of All Time], she's the best that has ever done it. But even she said historically that doesn't happen without Venus, that there had to be somebody to bust that door open."
Serena Williams announces she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Serena Williams has announced her imminent retirement from tennis.The 23-time grand-slam champion won her first singles match for more than a year at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday evening (8 August) but has revealed in a first-person piece for Vogue that she has decided to end her career.“I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me,” she wrote.It is expected that the US Open later this month will be her final grand slam appearance.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Serena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenSerena Williams announces intention to retire from tennis after US OpenBirmingham 2022 chief reflects on triumphant Commonwealth Games
Serena Williams Reflects on Her Life in Looks: From Nike Catsuits to Camp Gucci
“The French Open was kind of upset about it,” tennis legend Serena Williams says of that instantly iconic —and controversial— black catsuit she wore at the 2018 French Open. Williams is certainly no stranger to sparking conversations with her fashion. The seven-time Wimbledon champ has spent nearly three decades dominating the court, wearing everything from denim-on-denim competition looks to Virgil Abloh-designed tutus. In a new video, Williams sits down with Vogue to revisit some of her most memorable looks on and off the court.
