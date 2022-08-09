ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

No injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning structure fire on Jedi Street in North Charleston

By Alex Tuhell
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 2 days ago
North Charleston, South Carolina – Tuesday morning, a fire in North Charleston brought the North Charleston Fire Department crews to the scene.

According to the information provided by the dispatch, crews with the North Charleston Fire Department responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Jedi Street just after 4:40 a.m. following a 911 call in regards to a report of a structure fire.

Fire crews managed to put the fire under control in a short period of time after their arrival. Less than two hours after crews’ response to the scene, flames were no longer visible at the home.

There is an ongoing investigation that should reveal what happened prior to the incident and what led to the fire. As of now, there is no official statement from the fire department, and it remains unknown if the fire caused significant damage to the structure.

Per the initially available information, no injuries or deaths have been reported.

This is a developing story, and more details are expected during the day. Stay with us for updates once available.

