tamaractalk.com
New Joint in North Lauderdale Has the “Best Wings in Town”
A new restaurant in North Lauderdale offers much more than finger-licking good wings. KC’s Wing House & Sports Lounge hopes to become the neighborhood hangout spot, with pool tables, entertainment, and a diverse menu. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is held on Thursday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., with...
Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale
After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
Miami New Times
Wine Spectator's 2022 Restaurant Awards Highlight a Growing Number of Miami Establishments
If you’ve ever glimpsed a Wine Spectator award at the entrance to a restaurant and wondered what it really means, you’re probably not alone. As one of the world’s leading authorities on all things wine, the magazine recently unveiled the winners of its 2022 Restaurant Awards, which honor the world’s best restaurants for wine.
tamaractalk.com
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac Closes
Rob’s Bageland of Tamarac has closed. According to Yelp and staffers at the local bagel chain’s other locations, the 8217 NW 88th Ave. in Tamarac Town Square is no longer serving customers. The reason for the closure was not clear Thursday. In July, the restaurant was temporarily shut...
Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
nomadlawyer.org
Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now
Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
2 Brazilian churrascarias set their sights on Fort Lauderdale. Who has the mightiest meats?
Brazilian churrascarias — with their rodizio-style bonanza of meat — are taking over the Fort Lauderdale steakhouse scene. Lasso Gaucho, an independent churrascaria created by four veteran steakhouse operators, debuted July 27 at 2457 E. Sunrise Blvd., across the street from The Galleria mall. Two miles south downtown, Fogo de Chão, a long-running international chain, is scheduled to open Aug. ...
Click10.com
Philanthropists put Miami’s Village (Free)dge food bank back in service
MIAMI – The day the Village (Free)dge closed was heartbreaking for the woman who opened it who had to turn people in need away. But a group of proactive philanthropists put a stop to the hopelessness and the food bank reopened to cheer. Sherina Jones first set up a...
Miami New Times
Rao's to Move Into Loews Miami Beach Hotel UPDATED
Update August 9 at 2:38 p.m.: The Loews Miami Beach Hotel confirmed via email that Rao's would be opening on its property: “The New York City icon, Rao's, is opening inside the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, in early 2023. Loews Hotels & Co and Rao's will be sharing additional details as they become available.”
themiamihurricane.com
UM student Marcus Sharf opens sneaker store in the Grove
From Yeezy slides to the CPFM Dunks, Coconut Grove’s newest sneaker store, Hÿp, features an expansive inventory of rare, collectible and popular shoes. In an area with few sneaker stores, Hÿp stands out. It’s also run by a University of Miami student. “We wanted to make...
liveforlivemusic.com
North Beach Music Festival Reveals 2022 Daily Lineups
North Beach Music Festival has revealed the daily lineups for its second year, set to take place December 9th–11th, 2022 at the Miami Beach Bandshell and adjacent Bandshell Park in Miami Beach, FL. The festival also announced single-day and two-day tickets will be available starting tomorrow, Friday, August 12th via the festival website.
PLANetizen
Miami Rapid Transit Project Moves Forward
According to an article in The Next Miami, Miami-Dade County has issued the draft environmental study for a rapid transit line that would connect downtown Miami and Miami Beach as part of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (SMART) Program. “The study covers the Beach Corridor Trunkline from the existing Metromover system in Downtown Miami to 5th Street and Washington Avenue in the City of Miami Beach.”
thenextmiami.com
Demolition Gets Underway At Downtown Miami Site Where 448-Unit Condo Tower About To Begin
Contractors began demolishing a downtown Miami building this morning to make way for a new 40-story condo tower called 501 First, according to a photo and video taken by Ryan RC Rea. The new condo tower will have 448 condos, 10,000 square feet of retail – and no parking garage....
worldredeye.com
Miami is Healing Through Psychedelic Medicine
Miami, FL – August 11, 2022 – What was once a largely unexplored and frowned upon realm in science has now taken the front seat in medicine: Psychedelic medicine is a topic of discussion amongst medical professionals throughout the world, and more recently in Miami. The re-emergence of...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in Miami
Miami is a vibrant city in South Florida, celebrated for its nightlife and Atlantic coast beaches. Known as “The Magic City,” Miami is a diverse metropolis where people from all over the world live and vacation. It is the second-most populous city in Florida and a tourism hub...
nomadlawyer.org
Miami: 7 Spectacular Hidden Gems In Miami You Must Visit.
There are many hidden gems to explore when visiting Miami. From secluded state parks to quirky restaurants to fascinating fan art museums, there are plenty of activities and attractions to please any visitor. Use a Miami packing list to plan your trip, pack your bags, and explore all the hidden...
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
Can’t afford the rent? How South Florida communities are offering help
Some communities are helping distribute hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to help residents with the staggering rent increases across South Florida. Landlords are raising rents by as much as 40%, and wages only have increased about 6%, according to statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Many renters in South Florida have reported rental hikes of anywhere between $200 to $1,000 a month. ...
WSVN-TV
South Florida couple goes viral on TikTok, now selling exotic fruit online
Who doesn’t love locally grown fresh fruit? But we’re not sure anyone loves it more than a pair of SoFlo influencers! They’ve really found their sweet spot on TikTok, showing their rare and, let’s just say, eye-catching nature’s candy. Deco’s Alex Miranda is locally grown...
thenextmiami.com
Downtown Miami Metrocenter Details Released: Up To 23.7M Square Feet In New Development
Miami-Dade County opened the bidding process yesterday for a massive Downtown Miami development project called Metrocenter. Up to 23.7 million square foot could be developed on the Metrocenter properties, the county says. One of the main priorities in evaluating bids will be whether the proposals are of world-class urban design,...
