Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Geek’d Con Brings The Stars Of The Original ‘Scream’ To Louisiana
Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is coming back for another big year in Downtown Shreveport. The show started in 2015, and has grown into one of the premiere events in the Shreveport-Bossier area. Not only that, the show has been the largest consistently active comic con style show in the entire state of Louisiana.
They Say These are the Five Most ‘Haunted’ Places Near Tyler, Texas
So tell me, do you believe ghosts and/or spirits roam the places they once inhabited--particularly in places where unfortunate and/or frightening events took place?. For some people, discovering and maybe even exploring 'haunted' places is one of the most fascinating things a person can do. Although I have some interest...
See the Hatchlings Helping Revive the Texas Horned Lizard From Caldwell Zoo in Tyler
A species that has been on the decline in recent years across our great state of Texas is the Texas Horned Lizard. You may know them better as the Horny Toad or Horned Toad. Well thanks to some great work being done at Texas zoos, including our own Caldwell Zoo, a revival of the species in the wild has been kick started.
Fun! It’s PAWCHELLA a Party for Dogs Taking Place in Tyler, Texas
I’m not sure who is more excited for PAWCHELLA, it might be my rescue dogs Cooper & Gypsy, but it’s probably me. Throughout the summer our Cooper Dog has been getting himself in trouble because he has started to chew some items around the house, it’s happening because he needs more stuff to do. It’s his boredom that is causing the issue so he is going to love the doggy splashpad party taking place in Tyler, Texas!
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why
The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake
Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
Can You Use Your Own Coffin Or Casket In Texas?
Who hasn't heard the horror stories about funeral costs? For that matter, who hasn't seen GoFundMe's because a family is trying to do their best to bury a loved one? A death in the family can push a family's finances well past the brink. Worse yet, it all happens at a time when those left behind aren't thinking straight and just want to mourn their loss.
Get a Mouth Watering Look at the 2022 State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards Top 10
Deny it all you want but fair season is just about upon us. The rides, the food, the entertainment, the food, the exhibits and I don't think I mentioned THE FOOD. For the State Fair of Texas, finding the wildest food concoctions is a tradition. For the 2022 edition of the fair, there is no disappointment.
One Swift Wind Would Demolish This Home For Sale in Marshall, Texas
We love to highlight beautiful homes across the great state of Texas. Some of them are owned by celebrities like Selena Gomez, Tony Stewart, or Dak Prescott. But other homes we stumble across when searching these real estate sites are so bad it’s obvious that no one would want to purchase the home or ask their family to move in. Which is exactly how this home in Marshall, Texas looks currently, I don’t think anyone is going to purchase this home.
The Most Expensive Property Currently For Sale in Big Sandy, Texas
Big Sandy, Texas is not exactly a big town, as of 2020 the population in the small town was only 1,231 people. While it might not be heavily populated like the Metroplex it’s just a beautiful place to live in East Texas. Which made me wonder what kind of property can you find near Big Sandy and what to the prices look like, not because I want to buy something just being curious. But after finding the most expensive home currently for sale in Big Sandy, it makes me want to go buy a lottery tickets because I would need to win a jackpot to afford this place.
Facing Divorce? Tyler, TX People Share Recs for Some of the Best Attorneys
If you're facing a divorce, check out some of the recommendations for divorce attorneys in the Tyler, Texas area. First, if this is something you're dealing with right now, we're so sorry. It can be one of the most stressful experiences a person can go through. Sadly, divorce will affect...
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
Countryside Cat Rescue Brand New Animal Rescue to Lindale, Texas
It’s a problem that we all know causes issues here in East Texas, pet overpopulation. There are way too many animals in our community that have not been spayed or neutered, which was and will continue to grow our problem. But there is some good news as I found on social media just a few days ago that there is a new animal rescue facility in Lindale, Texas!
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
Wow! Take a Look at the New Luxury Apartments Coming Soon to Downtown Tyler, Texas
It's been one of my favorite things happening in East Texas over the past years: Watching our city's downtown area growing and becoming more lovely and thriving. After all, they say the downtown areas are the heartbeat of our cities. Of course, we love to see progress all over, but there is something special about seeing new growth pop in areas that, in some places, become more and more abandoned and "hollow" over time. Thankfully, that's not the end of the story here in East Texas.
Tyler ISD Announces “Vape Detectors” Installed In High Schools
One Thing I Don't Like To Do Is Lie To Kids And Pretend Like We Adults Didn't Do Dumb Stuff Like Them When We Were Kids.... You remember back in the day when you and your friends were sneaking cigarettes in between classes either in the bathroom or somewhere else. Back then, your main worry was the "smoke detector" going off or an administrator coming in and busting up the session.
Let’s Eat! Jacksonville, TX Locals Discuss Best Restaurant Around Town
There is something so charming about the town of Jacksonville, Texas. According to a 2020 U.S. census the population is right around 14,000 people but the restaurants this small East Texas town offers would measure up to any other bigger town in Texas. And when you look at all the options in Jacksonville, Texas you have lots of delicious options to choose from. Recently, there were locals discussing their favorite restaurants in Jacksonville, Texas so I had to share those answers with you.
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
