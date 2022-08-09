ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024

By David Adam, MRN Editor
muddyrivernews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tspr.org

West Prairie to add school resource officer

The school district and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department are finalizing an agreement for the position. Superintendent Guy Gradert said the SRO will work with the school psychologist and the district’s three social workers to ensure a safe, healthy environment. “When kids feel secure and they don’t have...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Food distribution box serving Quincy's east side

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine in Quincy. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department all made the food box a reality.
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Lee County couple pleads guilty to animal neglect charges

ARGYLE, Iowa (KWQC) – A rural Lee County couple pleaded guilty earlier this month as part of an animal neglect investigation. Lee County court records show David and Gina Sams, 42 and 47 respectively, pleaded guilty to four counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor, on Aug. 3. They...
LEE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barge#Upper Mississippi River#Dock#Urban Construction#The Quincy City Council#Lock Dam Pool 21#The Corps Of Engineers#Corps
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Bowling Green woman facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Bowling Green, Mo., woman is facing drug charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop. A silver 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on Washington Street in Pittsfield at 1:03 a.m. July 18. After an investigation, Jesika L. Denison, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
PITTSFIELD, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges

HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
HULL, IL
khqa.com

Miles to miss Palmyra Season Opener due to disciplinary action

Palmyra High School announced Wednesday Morning that head football coach Kevin Miles will be serving a one-game leave of absence for a failure of locker room supervision. Miles will be sitting out his team's season opener on August 26th against Hallsville. Tyler Krietemeyer will serve as the team's interim head coach and play caller for that contest.
PALMYRA, IL
News Break
Politics
KBUR

One person killed by train in Macomb

Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
MACOMB, IL
wlds.com

Officer & Suspect Injured After Suspect Barricades Himself in A Home in Alsey

A Roodhouse police officer and a suspect were injured after the suspect attempted to barricade himself in a home in Alsey late Tuesday morning. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to arrest a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution of an arrest warrant.
ALSEY, IL

