City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024

muddyrivernews.com
Boaters offer help, Park Board offers feedback on what it wants to see to keep Art Keller Marina open
QUINCY — Some Quincy Park Board commissioners bristled after board president John Frankenhoff told local media outlets after the Aug. 1 planning session that keeping the Art Keller Marina open after 2023 wasn’t likely “unless something drastic happens.”. However, Frankenhoff’s comment may have unintentionally lit a fire...
muddyrivernews.com
Rather than risk losing airline service, City Council opts for single-engine aircraft from Southern Airways Express
QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup didn’t want to see the city lose having twin-engine airplanes provide service to Quincy Regional Airport. However, he thought it was better than the alternative. “If we reject both (airline proposals) and go out for more bids, it’s a slim likelihood that...
muddyrivernews.com
New 10-foot tall stainless steel sculpture installed on Hannibal’s riverfront
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal’s second public art sculpture recently was installed in a partnership with the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks and Recreation as part of the Sculpture on the Move program. The sculpture, titled Liberté, was installed on a base on Hannibal’s newly redeveloped riverfront.
Quincy Police Department announces it is accepting Applications
The Quincy Police Department has issued a press release where they announced that they are accepting applications and encouraging citizens to come into the department on certain dates and times to ask questions about the job openings, read more right here. According to a press release from the Quincy Police...
tspr.org
West Prairie to add school resource officer
The school district and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Department are finalizing an agreement for the position. Superintendent Guy Gradert said the SRO will work with the school psychologist and the district’s three social workers to ensure a safe, healthy environment. “When kids feel secure and they don’t have...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
khqa.com
Food distribution box serving Quincy's east side
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A community food distribution box now stands in front of the Maine Pointe East mobile home park at 3600 Maine in Quincy. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing & Health Sciences students, faculty and staff; three Quincy businesses; and the Blessing Hospital Construction Department all made the food box a reality.
KWQC
Lee County couple pleads guilty to animal neglect charges
ARGYLE, Iowa (KWQC) – A rural Lee County couple pleaded guilty earlier this month as part of an animal neglect investigation. Lee County court records show David and Gina Sams, 42 and 47 respectively, pleaded guilty to four counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor, on Aug. 3. They...
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
muddyrivernews.com
Bowling Green woman facing methamphetamine charges after traffic stop in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Bowling Green, Mo., woman is facing drug charges after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop. A silver 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on Washington Street in Pittsfield at 1:03 a.m. July 18. After an investigation, Jesika L. Denison, 32, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
khqa.com
Miles to miss Palmyra Season Opener due to disciplinary action
Palmyra High School announced Wednesday Morning that head football coach Kevin Miles will be serving a one-game leave of absence for a failure of locker room supervision. Miles will be sitting out his team's season opener on August 26th against Hallsville. Tyler Krietemeyer will serve as the team's interim head coach and play caller for that contest.
KBUR
One person killed by train in Macomb
Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
Nellie from Little House on the Prairie is Coming to Hannibal
If you're a fan of Little House on the Prairie and The Wizard of Oz, you'll want to save the date for an upcoming celebration in Hannibal as those two worlds will combine in October. In case you haven't heard, Wizard of Oz Days will be celebrated in Hannibal beginning...
wlds.com
Officer & Suspect Injured After Suspect Barricades Himself in A Home in Alsey
A Roodhouse police officer and a suspect were injured after the suspect attempted to barricade himself in a home in Alsey late Tuesday morning. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to arrest a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution of an arrest warrant.
