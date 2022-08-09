City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024

A Roodhouse police officer and a suspect were injured after the suspect attempted to barricade himself in a home in Alsey late Tuesday morning. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to arrest a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution of an arrest warrant.

ALSEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO