A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
How Bad Will This Winter Be in Texas According to Farmer’s Almanac?
Can we just get some seasonable weather around here?. If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of all of this extreme weather. Sure, we live in North Texas where it’s always hot as hell during the summer. But this one has been particularly brutal. However, other...
It’s Funny the People Who Don’t Realize Texas is a Big State
I saw a stat the other day that really made me laugh. It really also made me remember how much people who are not from Texas don't really get Texas. They really don't get the fact that Texas really is a huge state. Traveling is not as easy as one...
The Scary Legend Surrounding A Historic Texas Panhandle Grave
The Texas panhandle brings to mind images of the wild west. Outlaws, cowboys, saloons, shootouts, robberies...all of the good parts of Hollywood westerns. Once in a while, there's even a bit of the supernatural involved. Do you know the story behind the first grave in the Childress Cemetery?. Will Pankney,...
Know What Was The Biggest Earthquake In The Texas Panhandle?
It's not much of a secret that from time to time the Texas panhandle likes to rock and roll. There are several recorded instances of earthquakes happening in our neck of the woods. But do you know what was the biggest earthquake in the Texas panhandle?. We Just Passed The...
Whoa! The Weird & Wacky Crimes of 2022 in the Texas Panhandle
Every town, village, and big city have their own problems with crime. That's just a given. But if you've lived in the Texas Panhandle for long enough, you'll see that there's some shenanigans that are wacky enough to make you go "Huh...that's not normal." Think about it. Just last year,...
PHOTOS: The Beautiful Main Streets of the Texas Panhandle
The Texas Panhandle is full of great towns and wonderful people. Plus, so much history and a lot of history has happened on the main streets of our towns. Our mainstreets hold the secret of our towns from the beginning. Many deals were made on these streets, heck maybe even a shoot-out or two. Horses were tied to posts as people made their way into the general store, bank, or saloon. As time went by the dirt was replaced by bricks or pavement, and the buildings transformed into shops, restaurants, boutiques, banks, and more.
Amarillo & Canyon ISDs Next Up For Four-Day School Weeks?
Look, I'm all for making things a bit more efficient and giving people more time away from work to spend with their families. However, what's happening with school districts around the Texas panhandle isn't what I was thinking. There have been quite a few districts in the area that have...
