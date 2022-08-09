Jury Trial For Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Charged with Disorderly Conduct Following Gun Threat at St. Mary Mokena School

Read full article on original website
Off-duty Will County sheriff deputy accused of trespassing at Mokena Catholic school, as trial gets underway
Edward Goewey, while off-duty as a Will County sheriff’s deputy, is accused of going without permission to the second floor classroom area of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena last year.
Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom
Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
Shooting involving Joliet police officer remains under investigation
A shooting last night involving a Joliet police officer remains under investigation. The two male suspects ran and one had a handgun. The suspect with the gun ignored police orders to drop the weapon, so the officer attempted to shoot the suspect.
Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was William Naughton, 22, of Wilmington, on a Grundy County...
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
Joliet Officer Discharges Gun In Pursuit Of Suspect, Juvenile Arrested
A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested, processed, and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. On August 10, 2022, at 8:02 p.m, Joliet Police Officers on patrol observed two males behind a...
Family of Oswego man convicted of murdering wife, 3 kids claims grand jury was misled
He was convicted of killing his wife and three young children after their bodies were found in the family's SUV just off I-55 in Channahon.
DuPage County inmate sentenced to eight years in prison for removing GPS device
A villa park man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for removing a GPS device he was wearing and remained on the loose for 11 days before being found.
Oswego man convicted of killing wife and 3 kids had unfair trial, lawsuit claims
The parents of convicted murderer Christopher Vaughn have filed a federal lawsuit, in which they claimed their son didn’t get a fair trial in Will County. Vaughn, of Oswego, is serving a life sentence for murdering his family in 2007.
Attorney: City was aware of police misconduct while spending millions to defend cops in court
The City of Chicago has just released an unredacted, 33-page report on the conduct of police officers. Attorney Joel Flaxman said the report shows the city was aware of police misconduct — but spent millions in court to defend lawsuits against cops.
Police: Underage drinking parties with hundreds in attendance being held on random rural roads
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to pop-up underage drinking parties that attracting hundreds and are being held at random rural roads. The sheriff's office became aware of digital flyers being shared through social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and more....
Mom of Cook County detainee who died in custody speaks out: 'they burned my baby'
COOK COUNTY - Following the death of a Cook County detainee, community activists are calling for a civil rights investigation. Alteriq Pleasant, 27, died earlier this month just weeks after he experienced a medical emergency while in custody. A statement from the sheriff's office says foul play does not appear...
Waukegan Murder Victim ID’ed While North Chicago Police Also Report Homicide
(Waukegan, IL) A teen that died in a Waukegan shooting has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Michael Reed Jr. of Hainesville died Sunday, from a gunshot wound to the back that he sustained on Saturday night. Waukegan Police say the shooting of the 18-year-old took place in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 5-hundred block of South Genesee Street. At this point, a motive in the case is unknown, no arrests have been announced, and the investigation is considered open and active.
Parents Of Convicted Killer Christopher Vaughn Sue Will County Prosecutors
The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three children are suing the office of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. The legal action accuses prosecutors of improper manipulation of the grand jury that indicted Christopher Vaughn. The suit claims a state police official knowingly falsely testified that blood found on a seatbelt in the Vaughn family SUV belonged to Vaughn’s wife. The defendant was found guilty of the 2007 murders of his family in 2012.
Family files lawsuit as mom remains on life-support after I-55 shooting involving Chicago cop
CHICAGO -- A Pilsen woman remains on life-support after she was shot during an exchange of gunfire between her boyfriend and an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. A lawsuit filed Wednesday claims the officer fired first during the road-rage incident, striking Lizbeth Urbina in the...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
Man found beaten to death in Pottawattomie Park, authorities say
Officials say a man found dead behind the Pottawattomie Park field house on Tuesday morning was killed in a physical attack. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide. Chicago police responded to the park, 7340 North Rogers, around 8:40 a.m. after someone found the man’s...
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
