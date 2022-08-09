Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
A West Side Smokehouse Where Teens Learn To Cook Needs Help Reopening After Someone Stole Its Generators
NORTH LAWNDALE — A West Side smokehouse founded as an apprenticeship program for local youth has been forced to close after burglars made off with equipment needed for the restaurant to run. The restaurant, 5th Ave Smokers, opened in 2021 on a formerly vacant lot at 712 S. Kildare...
Pop-up smokehouse, youth mentoring program on West Side shuts down after thieves steal generators
"This is a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson said. "We will be better than ever when we get the generators up and running again."
An Exciting New Indoor Water Park With A Rooftop Pool Is Coming To Calumet City
It’s time to make a splash! A Roaring Rivers Water Park is the latest addition to come to River Oaks Mall. The space, which was formerly a Sears, will feature a rooftop pool, lazy river, and multiple slides along with an entertainment venue filled with arcade games and rock climbing. The Jackson Nuckolls Group, comprised of brother duo Syreeta Nuckolls and Gavin R. Jackson, recently announced the Calumet City Roaring Rivers Water Park. They own the private-owned real estate property and development company in Chicago and will lead the development of the water park. The company also plans to hire local construction crews and staff to manage the new space. The company said the new water park will bring over 100 permanent jobs and about 200 seasonal jobs to the area. Locals of the area say this new park will be a great economic solution that will help foster solid growth in Calumet City. An adjacent hotel and conference center are also expected to break ground in the area as well.
Controversial West Side Cop Academy Will Have Mock Neighborhood For Training. Here’s What It Will Look Like
AUSTIN — Police and firefighters will conduct training exercises in a mock neighborhood at the controversial cop academy on the West Side, raising the total cost of the project to $128 million. Construction on the $33 million, state-of-the-art “tactical scenario village” used for police and fire training will include...
Chicago Defender
New Resident Amenity Center at Bronzeville’s Prairie Shores
Prairie Shores Owners today unveiled a new, standalone amenity center for residents of the iconic Bronzeville community apartments on South Martin Luther King Drive. The 17,510-square-foot, two-story structure features various amenities that will provide an array of entertainment, recreation, fitness and workspace options for residents. The building, officially branded as “The Hub,” will serve as a central gathering place connecting the hundreds of residents who call Prairie Shores home. Located at 2937 S. Martin Luther King Dr. The Hub is the newest addition to the Prairie Shores community since it opened 60 years ago.
oakpark.com
The BP gas station has had years of problems
At the Aug. 1 village board meeting, trustees discussed the escalating crime at the BP gas station, located at Chicago and Taylor avenues. The Aug. 4 Oak Leaves credits village trustees James Taglia and Lucia Robinson for their tough stance on this issue. Friends and neighbors near the station have endured years of fights, loud music, gunshots, armed robbery and now a dreadful murder. Many neighbors and I signed a letter outlining our concerns to the village board and I am so glad we were heard. Oak Park is a valuable, lucrative market, and businesses should be an asset to our community, not a dangerous liability.
Jackson Park Terrace sold, new owners commit to keeping it affordable for next 30 years
Two national investors in affordable housing have teamed up to purchase Jackson Park Terrace, a large apartment complex across the street from the Obama Presidential Center, pledging to maintain its affordability until 2056. The nonprofit Preservation of Affordable Housing (POAH), in a partnership with the for-profit mixed-income developer Jonathan Rose...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Brookfield mulls noise ordinance after music complaints
Outdoor dining has become more popular since the COVID-19 pandemic, and some local restaurants have started to offer live or recorded music outdoors to attract and entertain diners. But with music often comes complaints. Now, just a month after two residents complained at a recent village board meeting about loud...
bhhschicago.com
310 S Michigan Avenue #1600
MATTERPORT/3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK AVAILABLE! SOUTH LOOP SCHOOL DISTRICT! WALK TO THE SOUTH LOOP,THE LAKE,NAVY PIER,THE MAG MILE & EVERYTHING THE LOOP HAS TO OFFER FROM THIS INCREDIBLY BRIGHT 2000+SQFT COMPLETELY RENOVATED (2019)/PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED 58'+ WIDE 3BD/3BA CORNER HOME (2 ENSUITE) W/HIGH CEILINGS,WIDE-PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS T/O AND COMPLETELY UNOBSTRUCTED/FOREVER PROTECTED N/E/S VIEWS ON AN UPPER FLOOR OF A PREMIER/HISTORIC/HIGH-AMENITY (IE,AMAZING ROOF DECK,FITNESS CENTER,ONSITE MANAGER/ENGINEER,24-7 DOORMAN)BUILDING W/UNOBSTRUCTED SKYLINE/LAKE/SUNRISE/PARK VIEWS FROM HUGE N & E-FACING WINDOWS;GRACIOUS PRIVATE ENTRY FOYER LEADS TO OPEN CUSTOM PROF-GRADE EAT-IN BOSCH/GE MONOGRAM ISLAND KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR & GREAT CABINET SPACE;LARGE LIVING ROOM W/TRUE SEPARATE DINING AREA;SPA-CALIBER MARBLE/STONE BATHS T/O INCL PRIMARY SUITE W/OVERSIZED DUAL-HEAD STEAM SHOWER & SEPARATE SWEDISH SOAKING TUB;SOUND WIRING & PROF ORGANIZED CLOSETS T/O INCL MASSIVE PRIMARY SUITE WALK-IN & FULL-SIZE W/D IN REAL LAUNDRY ROOM;ADD'L PRIVATE STORAGE INCLUDED ON SAME FLOOR & 2 PRIME ATTACHED/HEATED/TANDEM GARAGE PARKING SPACES $50K ADD'L.
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues
One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.
chicagoconstructionnews.com
POP! Plazas planned for 10 Chicago neighborhoods
Supported with funding from the Chicago Recovery Plan, 10 new public plazas will create spaces for recreation, performances, pop-up shops, gardening, and other neighborhood activities at strategic locations across the South, West, and North sides. “These transformational projects will bring back what these sites have been missing for years: people...
After 2 Cyclists Killed On Deadly Milwaukee Avenue Stretch, More Speed Cameras Finally Coming To Northwest Side
OLD IRVING PARK — The city plans to install three speed cameras on the Northwest Side before the end of the year after neighbors pushed for more safety measures at dangerous intersections. The cameras are coming to Austin and Foster avenues near the park in Jefferson Park, Addison Street...
Eater
Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston
While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
blockclubchicago.org
Does Public Housing Belong To The Public? Humboldt Park Protesters Clash With CHA Over Long-Empty Apartments
HUMBOLDT PARK — A controversial Northwest Side housing developer and the Chicago Housing Authority are investigating allegations that employees of the development company tried to remove a group of protesters and local residents who have been living in vacant public housing buildings in Humboldt Park for several months. Protesters,...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CTA stabbing: Man seriously hurt after Red Line argument spills onto Fullerton platform
Chicago police said a woman stabbed a 37-year-old man in Lincoln Park Tuesday night.
Eater
John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants
Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area trio charged with defrauding $2.75M in COVID relief funds to buy luxury cars, property
CHICAGO - Three people from the Chicago area are facing charges for illegally receiving more than $2.75 million in small business loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Samuel W. Jackson, David L. Sullivan II and Elizabeth A. Chervinko are accused of submitting fraudulent applications and...
cwbchicago.com
Man killed in Albany Park on Monday was also shot during a week-long string of rolling gun battles on the North Side last fall
The man who was shot and killed in Albany Park early Monday was also shot in North Center last fall during a string of nightly running gun battles that killed two people, shocking a relatively peaceful part of the North Side. After being shot in October, Juan Nandi, 22, was...
