Plans This Weekend? Check Out The Margarita Festival!
We made it! The week is winding down and the weekend is just about upon on us. Now the hard part begins. Making plans to actually ENJOY the weekend. Sure, we all have chores and whatnot that need to get taken care of, but can I suggest you get that done relatively early in the morning?
What is Really With Those Random Legs Outside Amarillo?
You probably drive by these all the time. Heck, you may not have even noticed them. They are like the Cadillac Ranch. You could miss it all off the highway unless you know they are there or looking for them. I am talking about those weird somewhat legs off of...
One of Amarillo Largest Employers Layoff 900 Employees
We live in a world of uncertainty. We think our lives and jobs are secure, and things change in the blink of an eye. That's what happened to 900 employees of AIG. Not all of the layoffs were in Amarillo some occurred in Houston and California. However, most of the employees here in Amarillo were laid off, some will remain with the company.
The Best Way to Volunteer in Amarillo is Simple
As human beings, we have the instincts to give back. We have a tendency to help and give of our time. Sometimes finding the perfect place to give that time can be tough. We need an easy way to connect with organizations and non-profits. There's a perfect place in Amarillo...
One Last Hurrah Before Back-to-School in Canyon
If you blink you will miss it. That is what we hear all the time. I feel like this speaks the truth about our summer this year. I feel like we blinked and all missed it. It seemed to just fly by and now everything is about back to school.
What Happens When Amarillo Gets Rain? The City Fights More Mosquitoes.
If you live in this general area for any amount of time, you'll know that there is one thing we always need. Ask anyone, and they'll tell you we sure could use some rain. Even when we get rain, they say we could sure use some more rain. So what...
All the Great Patio’s You Need to Get Out and Enjoy in Amarillo
Amarillo has a lot of places where you can grab your friends and head out for a great meal. You drive down almost any main street of this great town and you are going to run into a place or two. Amarillo has some interesting weather as well. We talk...
Love Spooky Stuff? You’ll Be Excited To Know Spirit Is In Town.
Every year we complain about Christmas taking over stores all over town months in advance. This year, it looks like Halloween isn't going to let Christmas be the only holiday that starts early. If you love spooky stuff, you need to know that Spirit is already in town. Looks Like...
Building Popular for Transients in Amarillo Goes Up in Flames
Another building in Amarillo goes up in flames. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in the 700 block of N. Jefferson on Tuesday, August 9th, at 9:57 PM. When arriving at the location at 702 N. Jefferson, firefighters found a large garage with fire and smoke coming from the building.
Need Some STEAM In Your Life? Snapology Coming To Amarillo.
When we moved to Amarillo, one of the things we asked people about was what schools offer GT and STEAM classes. The resounding response we got was, well none really. This was something that bothered us a fair amount. Our oldest son had tested out as a GT student back in Austin since his 1st grade year, and he'd been in that sort of learning ever since. Meeting with schools in the area, we found that those types of education were only offered in AFTER school settings.
Dog Park At Amarillo’s John Stiff Park Closed Until Further Notice
For most of us with dogs, getting the dog out of the house is an important activity. I know several people who take their dogs to John Stiff Memorial Park. Until further notice, those trips are going to have to wait. Why Did They Close The Dog Park?. According to...
Are Businesses Really Hiring In Amarillo? Just A Ruse?
If you roam around town, you'll notice a relatively common theme at a lot of places. "Now hiring" signs and messages are posted on marquees and doors of businesses. There are still a lot of unemployed people in Amarillo that are actively looking for a job but are somehow unable to gain employment anywhere. So what are the reasons behind it?
Panhandling in Amarillo: Is the Begging Getting Out of Hand?
I was driving around Amarillo the other day. I had several errands to run all over the city and one thing I kept noticing was nearly every intersection had panhandlers. I looked at my fella and asked, "is it just me or are there more and more panhandlers these days."
Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival
I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
Exciting News! Stolen Dog Found in Borger is Back Home in Houston
Earlier we told you about a dog found in Borger by animal control. The dog's name was Sheba. Sheba was stolen from a family in Houston almost 5 years ago. Sheba got to go home this weekend. She got a front seat ride to the airport from Borger Animal Control.
Enormous Oopsie! Car Slams Into Office On Wolflin Ave
Sometimes things happen in life. All I have to say is thank goodness for insurance. I was taking my son to his therapy appointment yesterday. It was a normal afternoon, this was something we did a thousand times. We got there early and we were waiting in the car, something we've done a thousand times.
Perryton Resident Threatens President, Gets Nailed For it
So I know that this is one of those tricky sorts of things. You disagree with something the President is doing or saying. You take to social media or some other platform to vent. You figure it's just you exercising your First Amendment rights, you know, that one about freedom...
Get Your Summer Fun While You Can. It Ends In Amarillo Soon.
Yesterday, the announcement was made that Parks and Rec would be closing the pools for the season. Southeast and southwest pools close on August 7th for the season. Thompson Park's pool is open on the weekends through the end of the month. That's not all that's getting wrapped up for...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
