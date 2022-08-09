ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of Amarillo Largest Employers Layoff 900 Employees

We live in a world of uncertainty. We think our lives and jobs are secure, and things change in the blink of an eye. That's what happened to 900 employees of AIG. Not all of the layoffs were in Amarillo some occurred in Houston and California. However, most of the employees here in Amarillo were laid off, some will remain with the company.
