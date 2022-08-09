ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CandysDirt

Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?

Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas County, TX
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
fox4news.com

Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school

DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas’ Mobile Food Revolution Is Finally In Gear

For years, Dallas’ government fought a stubborn war against food trucks, trailers, and carts. Food trailers were allowed to operate only at special events and had to get separate permits for each event. Food trucks pulled up to a limited number of locations, such as Klyde Warren Park, and had to drive to their commissary kitchens every single day. Mobile kitchens were forbidden from cooking raw chicken or fish, unless it was breaded, frozen, and deep-fried.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Shade Project Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Southwest Medical District in Dallas is a crowded place. The former industrial district is now home to several major hospitals and a medical school. With over 40,000 workers and three million visitors, this is the second highest employment area in Dallas County.It is also one of the hottest locations in the summertime. There are several geographical reasons for this. Just downwind (to the south) from the area are 16 lanes of I-35 and frontage roads. Also, just to the south? The gravel and metal bed of the TRE commuter rail. The summer's prevailing wind (south) constantly pushes this...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years

Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
DALLAS, TX
boatlyfe.com

Best Beaches Near Dallas

Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Broadway Dallas to Promote Arts Education with Dallas ISD Show

The musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, will kick off the new season of Broadway Dallas, formerly known as Dallas Summer Musicals. One of the performances in September will be exclusively attended by 3.400 Dallas ISD students. "There's nothing like that anticipation that happens when...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Staple Vegan Diner Shuts its Doors in Oak Cliff

A pioneer of vegan fare is closing its doors this week. Spiral Diner Dallas, the first in the metroplex to offer vegan comfort food, will serve its last heap of vegan nachos by Sunday, August 14. “People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” said owner Amy McNutt about closing...
DALLAS, TX

