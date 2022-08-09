Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?
Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
The State Fair Classic Featuring Ashanti Jumps Off In Dallas Oct. 1
Football season is officially here but for those of us in the know about HBCU's, you also know that every year at about this time, two famed HBCU'S from Texas and Louisiana meet up in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas for supremacy. The State Fair Classic 2022 Kicks...
Is it party time yet? These are the top hip hop clubs to visit in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether you’re into classic 90s hip hop, the vibey 2010s, or even new school hip hop, there’s a place for you among this glorious holiday; especially in North Texas. Drop the beat DJ because Thursday, August 11 is Hip Hop Day! NationalToday explains the...
Report claims these Tex-Mex restaurants around Dallas are a must-try
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex. Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Jennifer Hudson surprises students at Dallas high school
DALLAS - Actor and singer Jennifer Hudson surprised students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts. The students at the school near Downtown Dallas were surprised and honored to see Hudson walk into the building as they were rehearsing for a musical performance. "I didn’t even know...
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Mobile Food Revolution Is Finally In Gear
For years, Dallas’ government fought a stubborn war against food trucks, trailers, and carts. Food trailers were allowed to operate only at special events and had to get separate permits for each event. Food trucks pulled up to a limited number of locations, such as Klyde Warren Park, and had to drive to their commissary kitchens every single day. Mobile kitchens were forbidden from cooking raw chicken or fish, unless it was breaded, frozen, and deep-fried.
Gardening 101: Shade Project Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Southwest Medical District in Dallas is a crowded place. The former industrial district is now home to several major hospitals and a medical school. With over 40,000 workers and three million visitors, this is the second highest employment area in Dallas County.It is also one of the hottest locations in the summertime. There are several geographical reasons for this. Just downwind (to the south) from the area are 16 lanes of I-35 and frontage roads. Also, just to the south? The gravel and metal bed of the TRE commuter rail. The summer's prevailing wind (south) constantly pushes this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
checkoutdfw.com
For $25,000 a month you can rent this home with a rooftop deck that features downtown Dallas views
For $25,000 a month you can rent this beautiful home that features sparkling views of downtown Dallas. The home was designed by AK Lifestyles, a Chicago-based interior designer company. The listing says the home comes with large rooms, high ceilings, an elevator, pool and an outdoor kitchen. The rooftop deck...
Dallas Observer
DFW Vintage Swap Meet Celebrates 5 Years
Jason Won started the DFW Vintage Swap Meet in 2017 with some help from a few friends who shared an interest in exclusive shoes and deadstock clothing. Since then, Won and his small team went from packing a small family-owned ballroom with a handful of dedicated vendors to connecting with over 200 vendors from across the country and relocating to Dallas Market Hall, which has been the home of the DFW Vintage Swap Meet since 2019. This weekend on Aug. 13, they will celebrate their fifth anniversary with their largest show ever.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mama Bobcat & 3 Kittens Spotted 'Hanging Out' On Texas Golf Course: WATCH
"They were playing so much they sometimes fell into the creek water."
Highest-rated restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
State Fair of Texas 2022 Food Finalists Prove, You Can Deep Fry Anything
I can feel my blood slowing down just thinking about eating these. Back in 2019, I went to my very first State Fair of Texas. If you have never been, I highly recommend it. Plenty of things to see, I loved playing the games, and of course the countless rides. However, the one thing you have to do at the State Fair of Texas is eat.
Video Shows Just How Insane Driving in Dallas-Fort Worth Can Be
Want to watch a whole lot of stupidity in one video? Here you go. Let me tell you, I love Dallas-Fort Worth, but boy do I hate driving down there. The heavy traffic is the worst part, but the bad drivers can be just as frustrating. For the most part,...
boatlyfe.com
Best Beaches Near Dallas
Dallas beaches offer the best sun, sand, and water in the Lone Star State. Every Texan beach has something unique to offer. Whether you’re looking for a spot for your staycation or your vacation, you should consider these top beaches near Dallas:. Lynn Creek Park. Collin Park. Tickey Creek...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Broadway Dallas to Promote Arts Education with Dallas ISD Show
The musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, will kick off the new season of Broadway Dallas, formerly known as Dallas Summer Musicals. One of the performances in September will be exclusively attended by 3.400 Dallas ISD students. "There's nothing like that anticipation that happens when...
Dallas Parents Flock To Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich And Poor Parts Of Town
Wesley Williams works on a project at Solar Prep for Boys, one of the popular “Transformation Schools” offered by the Dallas school district. (Photo by Nitashia Johnson for The Hechinger Report) This story was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and...
dallasexpress.com
Staple Vegan Diner Shuts its Doors in Oak Cliff
A pioneer of vegan fare is closing its doors this week. Spiral Diner Dallas, the first in the metroplex to offer vegan comfort food, will serve its last heap of vegan nachos by Sunday, August 14. “People are going to think we’re totally crazy,” said owner Amy McNutt about closing...
Comments / 0