Vermilion Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

August 9, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for organized retail theft under $25,000. David Noel Richmond, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws on a bicycle; possession of CDS Schedule II. Mark A. Handy, 55, of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured

Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
CLINTON, LA
brproud.com

APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Approves Bid for Facility to House Calcasieu Coroner’s Office and CPSO Crime Lab

On August 10, 2022, The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that they approved the construction of the new Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center at their August 4th regular meeting. Jurors approved the low bid of $15,369,000 from Alfred Palma Construction Company to build the facility. The Forensic Center will house the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

