August 9, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Latasha Rashawn Frank, 41, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for organized retail theft under $25,000. David Noel Richmond, 32, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for contempt of court; failure to obey traffic laws on a bicycle; possession of CDS Schedule II. Mark A. Handy, 55, of...
Louisiana issues health warning after oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
Authorities Asking for Help in Side by Side UTV Theft Investigation in Iowa, Louisiana
Iowa, Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a side-by-side UTV theft that occurred in the 5500 block of Highway 3059 in Iowa, Louisiana, between August 8th at 8 PM and August 9th at 9:05 AM. CPSO is asking...
Louisiana deputies pull over driver for speeding, find 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was clocked going 17 miles over the speed […]
Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote. The contest is in support of AAST, which aims...
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Collision on LA 959, Other Driver Moderately Injured. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 959 east of LA 63 in East Feliciana Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on August 10, 2022. Stacey Hornsby, 53, of Clinton, Louisiana, died as a result of the accident.
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Approves Bid for Facility to House Calcasieu Coroner’s Office and CPSO Crime Lab
On August 10, 2022, The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that they approved the construction of the new Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center at their August 4th regular meeting. Jurors approved the low bid of $15,369,000 from Alfred Palma Construction Company to build the facility. The Forensic Center will house the...
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic and Encourages More People to Apply
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Harrowing Details of Louisiana Shark / Meth Bust Emerge From Bayou
A Louisiana man was arrested last week for allegedly having too many sharks and crystal meth aboard his shrimping vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries police told Motherboard. During bull shark fishing season, fishing persons may catch and release as many bull sharks as they desire,...
Woman found dead inside vehicle in St. Landry Parish
A female body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday in the Swords area.
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Three Acadiana men caught with 49 red snapper in Vermilion Parish, authorities say
Three Acadiana men were cited by Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents for illegally possessing 49 red snapper and an undersized cobia, authorities said. Craig Hebert, 63, of Maurice, Eric Couvillion, 67, of Breaux Bridge, and Matthew Dehart, 31, of Abbeville, were cited FRiday for fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Louisiana 'noodlers' catch catfish by hand. These videos show how they do it.
When Vince Wozniak went noodling for the first time, the rush of adrenaline had him hooked. “It’s the most primal fishing you can possibly do,” Wozniak, of Shreveport said. “You’re not using a pole or bait. You’re using your body and your hands to pull a big catfish out of its territory.”
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,478 new cases, 30 new deaths on August 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,478 new cases and 30 new deaths on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,394,995 and the total number of deaths to 17,671. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
Louisiana lawmakers call for changes to family services agency after toddler’s overdose death
(The Center Square) — The fentanyl overdose death of a Baton Rouge toddler is prompting policy changes at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, as well as dual investigations into why repeated abuse reports to the agency failed to prevent the tragedy. The change announced at Monday’s...
