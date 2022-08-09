Read full article on original website
Related
Rocky road: Hit-and-run councilwoman’s driving record reveals tickets, suspensions, court no-shows and 4 accidents
Four accidents. Dozens of parking tickets. Two license suspensions and numerous threats by the MVC to suspend it again. A review of the driving record of Amy DeGise, the Jersey City councilwoman at the center of a hit-and-run controversy, shows a troubling pattern: suspect driving, bad parking habits and a general lack of accountability by her reluctance to pay her tickets.
NBC New York
NYC Apartment Find of Dead 75-Year-Old Seated in Chair, Sealed Jars Sparks Full-Scale Probe
The discovery of a 75-year-old man dead in a chair in a Brooklyn apartment where canisters with biohazard labels, schematics and other potentially alarming drawings were also found has prompted a full-scale investigation as a precaution, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case and NYPD officials confirmed Thursday.
Man struck, killed by NJ Transit train in North Jersey, officials say
A man was struck and killed Thursday night by an NJ Transit train in Paterson, officials said. The man, who was identified only as an “adult male pedestrian” by an NJ Transit spokesperson, was hit around 8:30 p.m. by a Main Bergen County Line train on its way from Hoboken to Suffern, New York. He was hit west of the train station, officials said.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
Holmdel Police Lose BMW Fleeing at 115 Miles Per Hour
HOLMDEL, NJ – Police in Holmdel gave chase to a BMW that fled officers after...
NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
Family offers reward for info about hit-and-run driver who killed 18-year-old
The family of an 18-year-old fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Linden in April has added a $15,000 reward for information that identifies the vehicle. The total reward now stands at $25,000, after Union County Crime Stoppers previously pledged $10,000 for information that leads to an indictment or conviction in the death of Rayan Bien-Aima.
Jalopnik
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Armed & dangerous: Man wanted for choking girlfriend gives Edison, NJ cops the slip
EDISON — A man who strangled his girlfriend is on the run after a brief police pursuit Monday night. Edison police were called to a home on College Drive around 7:10 p.m. after a 33-year-old woman reported she had been assaulted by boyfriend Darnell Ricketts Jr., 30, who left in a Ford Explorer before police arrived.
Newark Uber Eats Delivery Driver Victim of Bike Theft
NEWARK, NJ – A man stole a folding e-bike from an Uber Eats driver who...
Ex-cop toy collector loses appeal in price tag theft scam that sent him to prison
A state appeals court on Wednesday upheld the theft case against a former Union County Police Department officer convicted of switching price tag barcodes on toy purchases at box stores. Blake Clay, 39, was released from state prison in February of this year. A Union County jury convicted him in...
New Jersey teen gets 19 years in prison for fatal 2019 shooting
Jayden Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter, according to the DA's office.
theobserver.com
LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble
The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke. That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.
Woman survives after sinkhole swallows up her car with the woman still inside
A New Jersey woman said she was "in shock" after a water main break caused a sinkhole that swallowed up her car while she was in a local park.
No prison: 86-year-old NJ child molester gets to live out life in lap of luxury
DEAL — An 86-year-old man who is part of a well-to-do family at the Jersey Shore will not see a single day behind bars for molesting a minor for over a decade. Hal Sitt was sentenced late last month on a single count of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. According to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, the abuse took place at his home in Deal and at a park in Ocean Township multiple times from 1997 to 2008.
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
morristowngreen.com
‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing
Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0