Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Open Letter From A Sioux Falls Listener on Supermarket Etiquette
Apparently, someone has a bone to pick with annoying, inconsiderate, fruit-grazing shoppers. Let's call her Hazel shall we? We've changed her name at her request (and to protect the innocent or peeved, as it were). Hazel emailed us with a blazing indictment against Sioux Falls grocery store shoppers. And she...
ESPN Sioux Falls
You’ll Love Mind-Blowing Food From Sioux Falls ‘Ghost Kitchens’!
The first thing you might be asking is, "What exactly is a 'ghost kitchen'?". I know I did the first time I heard the phrase. A ghost kitchen, (also known as a dark kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant, virtual kitchen, shadow kitchen, commissary kitchen, or cloud kitchen) is not a kitchen inhabited by the ghost of your grandmother.
Putting A Spotlight On Sioux Falls Businesses That Are Pet-Friendly!
Sioux Falls is a friendly city in general, but how welcome are your pets at businesses, parks, or entertainment venues? If you have a canine companion, our city is very friendly. Cats, iguanas, parrots, wolverines, kinkajous, or snakes- - not so much. Well, to backtrack a bit - - if...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Hometown Happenings: Check Out This Tasty Minnesota Café
You never know what you will find when you're driving on the open road. More often than not, you‘ll always find some true gems in small towns across the country. Lange's Café, located in Pipestone, Minnesota is exactly one of those gems!. Lange's Café is in the heart...
Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show
The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
Two of America’s Biggest Zoos Are an Easy Drive from Sioux Falls
In Sioux Falls, we are truly blessed to have a top-notch facility like the Great Plains Zoo giving us an up-close look at some of the most majestic creatures that roam the planet. The Zoo, which features 1,000 animals, has undergone a series of major transformations over the years as...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident
The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
ESPN Sioux Falls
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
You’ll Make Great Memories At The Sioux Empire Fair in Sioux Falls
I remember going to the Fair as a kid back on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. The county fairs. Nobles, Pipestone, Murray, Rock. It was a major deal! Dad and Mom would go through the farm barns, the cattle, the hogs, and the sheep. The cages of chickens, rabbits, and hamsters. But the big deal? I mean the nirvana of the fair?
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?
It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!
You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising
If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Conference aims to ‘Start the Conversation’ about Suicide Prevention in South Dakota
Suicide is one of the top causes of death in South Dakota. For South Dakotans between the ages of 10 and 19, it is the leading cause of death. In 2019, several State of South Dakota agencies set out to create a strategic plan to study the rising suicide rate, develop training resources, and work on ways to respond.
ESPN Sioux Falls
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton
Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record
Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common
It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
Authorities Need Your Help in Sioux Falls Gun Incident
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Police have identified 27-year-old Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird as a person of interest in the incident. Authorities say he was in the truck at the time of the shooting, but are not sure if he was the person who fired the gun. An arrest warrant was issued...
ESPN Sioux Falls
