Sioux Falls, SD

You’ll Love Mind-Blowing Food From Sioux Falls ‘Ghost Kitchens’!

The first thing you might be asking is, "What exactly is a 'ghost kitchen'?". I know I did the first time I heard the phrase. A ghost kitchen, (also known as a dark kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant, virtual kitchen, shadow kitchen, commissary kitchen, or cloud kitchen) is not a kitchen inhabited by the ghost of your grandmother.
Hometown Happenings: Check Out This Tasty Minnesota Café

You never know what you will find when you're driving on the open road. More often than not, you‘ll always find some true gems in small towns across the country. Lange's Café, located in Pipestone, Minnesota is exactly one of those gems!. Lange's Café is in the heart...
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.

With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back

As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
Which Sioux Falls Pools Are Closing Already?

It's a sure sign that the end of summer is coming way too fast. Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Department is announcing the closing dates for some of the pools in town. According to Pigeon 605, the Parks & Rec department told them that many of their lifeguard staff are heading back to college or have other fall activities they are committed to.
Hop In & Get Ready To Ride The Sioux Falls 605 Magic Art Bus!

You've probably heard about the timeless children's show, "The Magic School Bus." Well, now there is a "magic" Sioux Falls bus dedicated to the arts and encourages creativity. The 605 Magic Art Bus is a new ride around the Sioux Empire that’s bringing arts and crafts to you! This new art experience is not just for kids. Adults can hop on to create art too!
Going Up! Inflation Has Sioux Empire Fair Prices Rising

If you have the Sioux Empire Fair on your "to do" list for the weekend, one thing you will quickly notice upon arrival is the Ferris Wheel isn't the only thing going up. You better plan on packing a little extra cash into your purse and wallet because, like most everything else, inflation has its ugly grip on this year's fair too.
Conference aims to ‘Start the Conversation’ about Suicide Prevention in South Dakota

Suicide is one of the top causes of death in South Dakota. For South Dakotans between the ages of 10 and 19, it is the leading cause of death. In 2019, several State of South Dakota agencies set out to create a strategic plan to study the rising suicide rate, develop training resources, and work on ways to respond.
VIDEO: ‘Fly’ Over Gavins Point Dam In Yankton

Gavins Point Dam is the first dam that I ever saw close up. I need to get out more. Anyway, we have found some great drone footage of the dam that takes you right over the water and lets you see the structure like never before. The spill gates get...
Oldest-Living South Dakota Residents Have Something In Common

It is always just amazing and truly fascinating to see people who are living long, fulfilling lives. Some of the oldest-living residents are right here in South Dakota. South Dakota residents Berneice Johnson and Hazel Ness are both over 100-years-old. What's another funny coincidence? These women actually have something very specific in common. Not only are they the oldest living residents in the state, they also are the same age!
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

