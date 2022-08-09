ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run

A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
ClutchPoints

Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before

St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Cincinnati Reds#The Chicago Cubs#The Chicago White Sox#Throwin
CBS Chicago

Cubs excited to play in MLB's second "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa; 'I'm not going to forget this moment'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Helmets
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX Sports

Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams

Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Top moments from Cubs-Reds

Major League Baseball on Thursday returned to Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the classic movie "Field of Dreams," for the Field of Dreams Game. Last year's matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox featured a host of magical moments. Thursday night's game was no different, as the...
DYERSVILLE, IA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast

Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
MLB
numberfire.com

Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy