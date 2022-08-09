Read full article on original website
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
MLB・
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League Softball World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 game
The future of softball is making the pilgrimage to Greenville, N.C., for the 2022 Little League Softball World Series. Much like its Williamsport-based baseball counterpart, the tournament has undergone a few changes since the last time it hosted teams hailing from both the United States and abroad. The most significant...
Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run
A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before
St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas is not having a particularly sweet Tuesday evening, as he just got absolutely rocked on the mound by the Colorado Rockies. Mikolas started the game but was not even able to touch three innings after surrendering an embarrassing amount of runs to the Rockies that not only put the […] The post Miles Mikolas enters MLB Hall of Infamy with horrific record never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
Podcast: Pete Rose is the Worst
The Inside the Phillies crew discuss first impressions of the trade deadline and Philadelphia's sweep of the Washington Nationals.
Keith Hernandez trashes Phillies, says he isn't calling Mets games against them
Keith Hernandez will not be in the SNY broadcast booth for the Mets’ games against the Phillies this month and was very candid as to why he will not be there.
Dodgers: LA Adds Baltimore Orioles Infielder onto 40-man Roster
The Dodgers added some depth to their ranks with a surprise pickup of Orioles infielder Rylan Bannon.
Watch: Cubs, Reds enter Field of Dreams with legends leading the way
There was no shortage of legends on hand to get the Field of Dreams game started between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening.
The Media Column: Some hints on how NESN will revamp its Sox booth after Eck's retirement
With Dennis Eckersley announcing his retirement Monday, NESN has a big void to fill in its Red Sox booth. Play-by-play man Dave O’Brien dropped some hints about what they’ll do.
Cubs excited to play in MLB's second "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa; 'I'm not going to forget this moment'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...
Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral
Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
Video: Juan Soto makes big blunder while trying to get cute in field
Juan Soto tried to get a little too cute in the field on Wednesday. Soto was acquired by the San Diego Padres just before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The 23-year-old on Wednesday played in his eighth game with his new team, and he committed an ugly error early in the game.
FOX Sports
Reds face the Cubs at the Field of Dreams
Chicago Cubs (45-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-66, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (4-6, 3.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -114, Cubs -105; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Top moments from Cubs-Reds
Major League Baseball on Thursday returned to Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the classic movie "Field of Dreams," for the Field of Dreams Game. Last year's matchup between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox featured a host of magical moments. Thursday night's game was no different, as the...
MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast
Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
MLB・
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
Notre Dame AD's revealing comment on joining a conference
The biggest question left around college football realignment and expansion has been the future of whether Notre Dame will finally decide to join a conference. Listening to Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick talk, it sounds like the school is happy where it is - and believes it can stay there. ...
MLB won’t hold 2023 ‘Field of Dreams’ game
Major League Baseball won’t return to the “Field of Dreams” site in Dyersville, Iowa, in 2023 for a third straight
