Von Miller hosts first 'Von's Vision Reveal Day' in Buffalo

For nearly as long as Von Miller has been serious about sacking opposing NFL quarterbacks, he has also felt the same about his eyewear. So much so that Miller started the Von’s Vision Foundation.

Miller has now unleashed Von’s Vision on western New York with his first “Von’s Vision Reveal Day” in Buffalo.

The foundation aims “to provide low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life.”

In May, Miller got the ball rolling on that. According to the Buffalo News, 350 students from around Buffalo got their vision tested–Miller said it was the biggest turnout the foundation has had.

Of those kids, 200 were prescribed glasses, which they received over the weekend. Children receiving lenses also have some say in the design of the frames.

Check out some of the highlights of the event out at Highmark Stadium which was shared by the Bills below: