ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Von Miller hosts first 'Von's Vision Reveal Day' in Buffalo

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3te98M_0hANMKtH00

For nearly as long as Von Miller has been serious about sacking opposing NFL quarterbacks, he has also felt the same about his eyewear. So much so that Miller started the Von’s Vision Foundation.

Miller has now unleashed Von’s Vision on western New York with his first “Von’s Vision Reveal Day” in Buffalo.

The foundation aims “to provide low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life.”

In May, Miller got the ball rolling on that. According to the Buffalo News, 350 students from around Buffalo got their vision tested–Miller said it was the biggest turnout the foundation has had.

Of those kids, 200 were prescribed glasses, which they received over the weekend. Children receiving lenses also have some say in the design of the frames.

Check out some of the highlights of the event out at Highmark Stadium which was shared by the Bills below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Case Keenum converted to Buffalo: 'Fully on the blue cheese train'

It only took a few short weeks, but Case Keenum is converted. He’s officially a fan of the way the Bills run things and life in Buffalo. A quarterback that has jumped around the NFL suiting up for six other teams already, Keenum admitted he’s been around the block. In doing so, you get hands-on experience with a lot of different scenarios so Keenum wasn’t too worried about backing up Josh Allen.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Unheralded HBCU WR Shemar Bridges was a secret superstar for Ravens in NFL debut

Shemar Bridges doesn’t currently have an entry in the Pro Football Reference or College Football Reference databases. NFL.com’s comprehensive draft prospect tracker didn’t write him up. Bridges did show up in Dane Brugler’s pathologically detailed “The Beast” draft guide… as the 178th-best receiver in this class. Other than that, mostly crickets from the Draft Industrial Complex. Bridges was interviewed by Damond Talbot of the Draft Diamonds site in June, 2021, which is about the most recognition he’s received from anybody.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos OLB Christopher Allen will miss entire rookie season on IR

When the Denver Broncos signed two running backs on Wednesday, the team had to make two corresponding moves to make room for the new RBs on the 90-man offseason roster. One of the moves the team made was placing outside linebacker Christopher Allen (foot) on injured reserve. Because he was placed on IR before the initial 53-man roster was set, Allen will not be eligible to return to the active roster this year. His rookie season is over before it started.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos add two running backs to roster

The Denver Broncos have added two running backs to the 90-man offseason roster, the team announced Wednesday. Denver brought in JaQuan Hardy and Stevie Scott III to add more depth at the position with Melvin Gordon injured. “We’re just taking care of his foot, and we’re making sure he’s good,”...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The New York Giants will face the New England Patriots in NFL Preseason action on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. The Giants will be under new head coach Brian Daboll, who came from the Bills as they look to develop Daniel Jones to bring them to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Patriots have made some coaching changes but will ultimately still be under Bill Belichick. Mac Jones and the starters are not set to take the field in week one of the preseason.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Vision Foundation#Von S Vision On Western#The Buffalo News#Vonmiller#Billsmafia
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

18 majestic photos from the 2022 Field of Dreams Game between the Cubs and Reds

Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Games continue to pile on the nostalgia and gorgeous views. After the 2021 bout between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees successfully debuted the event, the MLB brought it back for yet another go around in 2022. Nestled in the iconic Dyersville, Iowa cornfields, this year’s Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds was a feast for the eyes.
DYERSVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from Day 9 of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field for their ninth training camp practice Wednesday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. As they prepare for the first preseason game of the year against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the Colts had the pads on once again. It certainly seems like they are making it a point of emphasis to turn up the physicality before the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
183K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy