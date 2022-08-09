Read full article on original website
BBC
HMP Manchester worker after drugs investigation at jail
A prison worker has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to supply drugs and smuggling items into a high security jail. North West Regional Organised Crime Unit said the arrest of the 29-year-old woman, from Radcliffe, followed an investigation at HMP Manchester. She was held on suspicion of conspiracy to...
BBC
Leeds M621: Drunk pedestrians use motorway as shortcut
Drunk pedestrians have been warned they are putting lives at risk by using a motorway as a shortcut home. National Highways said people had been seen walking along a coned-off area of the M621 near Leeds in recent weeks. It also warned Leeds United fans not to walk on the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Airport and police launch tough new crackdown on rogue parking operators
One of the country's biggest airports has launched a crackdown on rogue car parking operators who leave vehicles lining nearby streets and fields. Unscrupulous firms also create havoc for the holidaymakers returning from their travels to find their vehicles have been driven for thousands of miles, damaged or even targeted for theft.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Police launch desperate hunt for girl, 16, as they release CCTV of her cycling into woodland before she vanished
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing after CCTV captured her riding into woodland. Skye has been missing since Tuesday (July 26) and was last seen at around 3pm entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police showed...
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Tourist, 27, raped in public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while her partner waited outside
AN American tourist was raped by a stranger in a public toilet next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, prosecutors say. The woman's partner went looking for her and found her sobbing as she was being attacked in a cubicle. She fled as members of the public cornered the alleged...
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
PICTURED: Window cleaner, 54, who died in paragliding accident after 'getting back into the sport a year ago' following a six-year break
This video shows the heart-breaking final journey of a paragliding dare-devil who plunged to his death on the return leg of his pleasure flight. It was released by a friend who was just about to join his two pals in the air when news broke of the death of Shawn Crossfield, also known as Eddie.
natureworldnews.com
Friendly Dolphin Turns Violent and Went on a Rampage, Injuring Two Swimmers in Japan
A dolphin attacked and injured two swimmers in Japan last weekend. The dolphin attack occurred on the waters off a beach in the Ayukawa district of Fukui prefecture. The unsuspecting victims also suffered minor wounds. This adds to the latest series of incident which forced local authorities to issue warning for beachgoers to avoid the marine mammals.
Man, 38, is arrested at Luton Airport by counter-terrorism officers after flight from Turkey
A man accused of being a terrorist was arrested by counter-terrorism police at Luton Airport last night. Aine Davis arrived in the UK on a flight from Turkey, according to the BBC. The 38-year-old, from Hammersmith has been arrested on suspicion of breaching sections 15, 17 and 57 of the...
BBC
Man charged after van driven into group of people in Westhoughton
A man has been charged after a van was driven into a group of people. Greater Manchester Police said no-one was seriously hurt in the incident on Market Street, Westhoughton, at about 01:30 BST on Saturday. Officers believe the incident was "domestic-related" following a row involving various people. The 27-year-old...
BBC
Stansted Airport urges passengers not to turn up too early
Bosses at Stansted Airport have urged passengers not to turn up too early for flights amid reports of delays at other airports. Some travellers have arrived up to five hours before their flights causing crowding issues at the airport. However bosses said that arriving three hours before a flight was...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved
Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
BBC
Swindon wheelchair user 'humiliated' by airline treatment
A woman who uses an electric wheelchair said she was left feeling "humiliated" by the way she was treated on a flight. Geraldine Freeman, from Swindon, flew from Bristol Airport to Tenerife in the Canary Islands with Jet2 in July. She said she was told by a cabin crew member...
Picture this: a day in the life of London, 1984
A hundred photographers were given 24 hours to record every aspect of work and play in the capital. By Chris Hall
BBC
Crews fight fire at butcher shop in Strathaven
Two people have been hurt in a fire at a butcher shop in South Lanarkshire. The blaze was reported in Green Street, Strathaven just before midnight on Thursday. Scottish Fire and Rescue said two people were passed to the care of the ambulance service. Six appliances were required to bring...
BBC
Stretford man who stabbed his brother to death in row jailed
A man who stabbed his brother to death in a family row has been jailed. Emile Anderson, 50, died in hospital after being attacked with a kitchen knife at his family's home in Davyhulme Road, Stretford, on 16 April 2021. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said his brother Gilvy, who lived...
