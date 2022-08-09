ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theobserver.com

LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble

The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke. That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.
LYNDHURST, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
WASHINGTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
SEA BRIGHT, NJ
NJ.com

Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says

An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
POLITICS
theobserver.com

Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests

A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

Three charged in bicycle thefts from Secaucus development

Three people have been charged with stealing bicycles from a Secaucus development, two of them when they returned to the scene of the crime, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Two bikes were reported stolen from The Harper at Harmon Meadow apartments at 120 Plaza Drive on Aug. 1 and that morning a 42-year-old Jersey City man, Thomas Milette, was found on Plaza Drive riding one bike and pushing another, Miller said. He was charged that morning with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar tools.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police

More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
morristowngreen.com

‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing

Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NBC New York

Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say

That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
FORT LEE, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

