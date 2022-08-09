Read full article on original website
Belleville Man Shoots Paterson Resident During Online-Arranged Meeting
A Belleville man was charged with attempted murder in the broad daylight shooting of a Paterson resident during what responders said was a meeting arranged online for a purported transaction. Daniel Jimenez, 37, was identified as the gunman who shot the unsuspecting 26-year-old victim near the corner of East 28th...
LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble
The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke. That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.
Pride flags stolen, vandalized in N.J. borough, officials say
At least 11 Pride flags were stolen or damaged in a New Jersey borough this week, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson said. The biased acts were reported in Frenchtown between Sunday, August 7, and Monday, August 8, authorities said.
NJ woman, 80, charged with killing her own mother
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An 80-year-old woman's obituary says she "passed away peacefully," but prosecutors say she was killed by her daughter. Loretta Barr, 65, is charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon for the attack last week according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office. Washington police arrived...
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Pedestrian Struck On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before noon on Thursday, Aug. 11 at East Church Street and East Ocean Avenue in Sea Bright, initial reports said. The victim was being taken to Monmouth Medical Center, reports...
Newark Teen Assaulted by Brick Inside Sock During Argument with Three Suspects
NEWARK, NJ – A female teen in Newark was assaulted by another wielding a brick...
Alleged serial rapist arrested in string of park attacks in New Jersey
The suspect, 39-year-old Rogelio Postrero, is a citizen of Mexico, and authorities say he was found with a fake green card and a fake Social Security card when he was arrested on public lewdness allegations on August 4.
Driver was speeding before head-on crash that killed N.J. woman, prosecutor says
An Old Bridge man surrendered to police Thursday to face charges in a Hillsborough crash that killed a woman and left a man seriously hurt last month, authorities said. Jaden Brandon Ramos was trying to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone while driving nearly double the 35 mph speed limit when the crash happened around 4 p.m. July 22 on Amwell Road, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests
A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said. Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of...
Long Branch Man Sought Inappropriate Encounter with Juvenile, Police
by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office FREEHOLD, NJ – A joint operation conducted by members of...
Three charged in bicycle thefts from Secaucus development
Three people have been charged with stealing bicycles from a Secaucus development, two of them when they returned to the scene of the crime, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Two bikes were reported stolen from The Harper at Harmon Meadow apartments at 120 Plaza Drive on Aug. 1 and that morning a 42-year-old Jersey City man, Thomas Milette, was found on Plaza Drive riding one bike and pushing another, Miller said. He was charged that morning with receiving stolen property and possession of burglar tools.
Newark Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery and Assault
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery...
Police seize 84 lbs. of heroin, fentanyl from N.J. drug mill, authorities say
State Police seized nearly 84 pounds of heroin and fentanyl and arrested three men accused of operating a “drug mill” operating out of two Hudson County homes, authorities announced Monday. A home in West New York served as the primary drug mill and a second home in Union...
Hudson County Heroin, Fentanyl Mill Takedown Nets 3 Arrests: State Police
More than 38 grams of heroin and fentanyl were seized in the takedown of a drug production facility in Hudson County and lower Bergen, authorities said. An investigation into Richard Stroman Jr., 38, of North Arlington, began last May when police were tipped off to a drug mill being run out of a West New York home, New Jersey State Police said. Stroman had been using a home in Union City to support the operation, police said.
Authorities ID 2 Passengers Killed When Double-Decker Megabus Overturns On NJ Turnpike (PHOTOS)
Authorities have identified the two people killed when a double-decker Megabus overturned on the NJ Turnpike Tuesday, Aug. 9, authorities said. Three others were seriously hurt, including the bus driver. The bus, carrying about 20 passengers, was heading south when it collided with a pickup truck on the outer roadway...
‘My best friend is gone’ : Harris gets 18 years for Morristown train station killing
Lamar A. Harris was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison for killing his “best friend” with a brick and robbing him at the Morristown train station last year. “What is wrong is wrong. What is right is right,” said Harris, 34, expressing remorse and reading aloud an apology to the victim’s family before Superior Court Judge Stephen Taylor.
2 dead after Megabus traveling to Philadelphia crashes on New Jersey Turnpike; 17 injured
Police say the bus, with 22 passengers on board, crashed after the driver lost control.
Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say
That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
