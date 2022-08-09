ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 teams we’d rather see in Field of Dreams Game other than Reds and Cubs

Major League Baseball has two of worst teams in the league on display for tonight’s Field of Dreams Game. Which three teams would’ve been a better choice?. Major League Baseball will have the sports world abuzz tonight as the Field of Dreams Game takes center stage from Dyersville, Iowa at 7 PM ET. The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs will go head-to-head with hopes of one-upping last year’s contest between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.
CBS Chicago

Cubs excited to play in MLB's second "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa; 'I'm not going to forget this moment'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...
FanSided

Cubs: Jason Heyward’s time in Chicago might not be over after all

Longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is appreciated throughout the organization. When the time comes, he’d be welcomed back with open arms. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs revealed that this would be Heyward’s last year in Chicago. One of the league’s highest-paid contracts when he signed at the time (eight years, $164 million in 2016), Heyward hasn’t played up to the standard that his AAV suggests.
Yardbarker

Cubs Push Back Kyle Hendricks’ Return Date

Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5 when he was shut down with shoulder soreness, was scheduled to possibly return to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation sometime in August. With his MRI still showing inflammation in his right shoulder, there’s a chance he may not return at all for the rest of the season.
FanSided

Cubs: 3 high-profile shortstops Jed Hoyer could sign next offseason

When it come to the 2022-23 offseason, all eyes will be on Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and which shortstops he makes a run at. The offseason can’t get here soon enough for Cubs fans. Wrigleyville is relatively quiet this time of year with the Chicago Cubs out of playoff contention and the front office looking forward to next season.
