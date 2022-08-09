Westlake House Fire Likely Caused by Lightning [Video]
While lightning strikes are rare, they do indeed happen. Perhaps even more often than you’d expect.
According to lightningsafety.com, a house being struck by lightning during the storm is just about 1 and 200. The likelihood of a person being struck by lightning is far less probable, as statistics determine that that likelihood is all the way down to 1 and 1.9 million.
Unfortunately for a family in Westlake, Ohio, last night the 1 and 200 probability came to fruition.
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out amid storms in Westlake Monday night.
The fire happened at a home on Cornerstone.
Firefighters believe the fire started after the chimney was struck by lightning.
